US Seeks To End Work Permits For International Students, Impacting Indians

The Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows international students, including those from India, to gain work experience in the US after graduation, is facing scrutiny amid growing concerns over foreign worker programmes. The OPT programme has been criticised for being exploited to fill American jobs, with some arguing it's being used as a long-term immigration pathway, bypassing traditional channels.

Originally designed for temporary skill development, the OPT programme permits foreign students on F-1 visas to work in the US for up to three years if they have a STEM degree. Critics claim it operates without Congressional approval and competes with US graduates for job opportunities, calling it a "backdoor" entry into the US job market.

US Tech Workers group has opposed the programme and said "The OPT programme is a guest worker scheme disguised as an internship for foreign students. Universities are selling work permits instead of education. Created illegally like DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), Trump should end OPT to protect American college grads from unfair competition," on X.

Moreover, Indian students rely on the programme for professional opportunities and H-1B visas. The Washington Alliance of Technology Workers (WashTech) took the programme to court in 2023, declaring that it harms American workers. However, a lower court's ruling was upholded, which validated the programme.

The programme's future is uncertain, with some policymakers pushing for its elimination, while others defend it as essential for attracting international talent and boosting the US economy. Historically, both Republican and Democratic administrations have extended the OPT programme, citing its economic and cultural benefits.

Eliminating OPT could impact the appeal of US universities for international students, affecting the financial and academic resources they provide. International students contribute billions to the US economy, making this a significant consideration.

