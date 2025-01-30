Triptii Dimri Is Enjoying A Dreamy Maldivian Getaway With Sam Merchant At THIS Luxury Resort

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is basking in the sunshine on a dreamy Maldives vacation, treating fans to glimpses of her lavish escape through her social media. The Animal star has been sharing a series of mesmerising moments from her trip, each more captivating than the last, as she revels in the tranquil beauty of this tropical haven. Dimri is currently celebrating her rumoured beau Sam Merchant's birthday at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.

Located just 30 minutes from Male International Airport, Kuda Villingili is renowned for its breathtaking overwater villas with private pools and spacious multi-bedroom residences. For Triptii and her group of close friends, the resort's four-bedroom villa offers the perfect blend of luxury, privacy, and comfort, ensuring ample space for everyone to unwind in style.

Glimpses from her trip. Photo: Instagram/tripti_dimri

As Triptii and her friends soak up the Maldivian sun, they are making the most of the resort's world-class amenities, including the Maldives' longest pool, which stretches over 150 metres. By day, the stunning pool provides a tranquil retreat, while by night, it transforms into a chic dining venue, ideal for sunset dinners and cocktails with friends. The resort's culinary offerings are equally exceptional. The Bollywood star has been indulging in a diverse selection of dishes across seven restaurants. From the rich, fragrant flavors of Awadhi cuisine at Spice Restaurant-helmed by the renowned Qureshi brothers-to authentic teppanyaki at Mar-Umi, the resort caters to every palate.

Triptii and her friends are also embracing the resort's wellness facilities, including tennis and padel courts, as well as the state-of-the-art Technogym, where they are spending their active afternoons. For those seeking relaxation, the private island spa provides a sanctuary of rejuvenation, offering holistic treatments inspired by South Asian traditions, including soothing Ayurvedic healing practices-an ideal way to unwind after a day of adventure.

The resort boasts the longest pool in the Maldives. Photo: Courtesy of Kuda Villingili

Known for her breakout roles in hit films like Bulbbul (2020), Qala (2022), and Animal (2023), Triptii is one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema. Recently, she made headlines by topping IMDb's list of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024, surpassing Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. With her upcoming role in Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, she continues to solidify her status as one of Bollywood's most promising talents.

While the Maldives is often associated with romantic getaways, Triptii Dimri has redefined the norm, choosing this paradise not for a honeymoon but as the perfect exotic retreat with her closest friends.