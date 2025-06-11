6 Real-Life Locations Around the World Where You Can Recreate Iconic Bollywood Movie Scenes

While planning a holiday, every person has their own checklist - some seek sunny beaches, others follow their friends' recommendations, and many keep an eye on budget-friendly destinations. But then there are the film-obsessed ones - the type who would book a ticket just because Ranbir Kapoor (or honestly, anyone from Bollywood) shot a scene there.

If you love both movies and travel, this story is made for you. These destinations have featured in unforgettable Bollywood moments. Travel to these places with your friends and recreate those iconic scenes. You know you want to.

Eiffel Tower, Paris - Queen

No Bollywood-inspired travel list is complete without the Eiffel Tower - that iron-and-lights icon of Paris. In Queen, Kangana Ranaut's character, Rani, dreams of seeing the Eiffel Tower with her fiance;. But after he dumps her, she travels solo to Paris.

At first, she avoids the Eiffel Tower altogether, the sight too painful to bear. But with the help of her new friend Vijaylakshmi (played by Lisa Haydon), she rediscovers the city and ends up visiting the Tower at night - this time, not heartbroken but empowered. If you are looking for a solo travel moment with cinematic drama, this one writes itself.

Washington Square Park, New York - English Vinglish

Sridevi's English Vinglish is full of moments that make you want to pause and reflect. The scene shot at Washington Square Park in Manhattan captures just that. Her character, Shashi, is travelling alone for the first time. She initially enjoys the park's buzz - street performers, music, life. But when she steps into a cafe; and fails to understand the fast-paced American English, she rushes out in tears.

The moment is tender and raw, and Washington Square Park becomes the silent witness to her turning point. If you are in New York, walk through the park and feel the weight of that scene, especially if you have ever felt out of place in a new country.

Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace, Udaipur - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Udaipur has played muse to many film directors, but it was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that made sunset-watching at Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace a millennial ritual. Ranbir Kapoor's Bunny and Deepika Padukone's Naina share one of their most heartwarming exchanges here.

"Life mein kitna bhi try karlo Bunny, kuch na kuch toh miss hoga hi..." Naina says, as the golden sun sets behind them. Bunny listens, for once without interrupting, and something shifts between them.

If you are headed to Udaipur, this is your cue to grab a sunset drink and quote lines from your favourite travel film.

Bunol, Spain - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Spain. Friends. Tomatoes flying at your face. Need we say more?

Bunol is home to the iconic Tomatina Festival, where Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara filmed its most colourful sequence. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol are drenched in tomato pulp, laughing through a travel dream that feels both ridiculous and freeing.

If you are planning a trip to Spain, time it around the last Wednesday of August and join the tomato madness. Just maybe carry an extra set of clothes.

Hoboken Terminal, New Jersey - Kal Ho Naa Ho

There are Bollywood scenes. And then there is that scene. Shah Rukh Khan's Aman runs to stop Preity Zinta's Naina from leaving, confesses his love- indirectly, of course - and everyone cries.

This moment unfolds at Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey, with the Hudson River in the backdrop. Aman pretends to read Rohit's diary but ends up baring his own heart.

The station, with its vintage architecture and waterfront views, is perfect for reliving one of Bollywood's most emotional confessions. Even if you are just there to catch a train, expect nostalgia to hit hard.

King's Cross Station, London - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This one is for every Bollywood romantic who has ever quoted DDLJ without shame.

At London's King's Cross Station, Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) sees Simran (Kajol) for the first time as she rushes to catch her train. It is not the mustard fields, but this scene sets their story in motion - with a missed connection, a helping hand, and a train that changes everything.

This station is a pilgrimage spot for Bollywood fans. And yes, it is also where the Harry Potter gang caught the Hogwarts Express. Call it the ultimate crossover of desi meets global.

Love These Locations?

From Parisian nights to Udaipur sunsets, these are not just film locations - they are travel experiences wrapped in nostalgia. If you are looking for more cinematic destinations within India, check out our list of top Bollywood shooting spots closer to home.