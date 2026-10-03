This Remote Ladakh Town Is Among The Coldest Inhabited Places On Earth

When we think of freezing temperatures, Siberia or Antarctica often come to mind. Lost in all our thoughts about traveling to cold, wintry landscapes, we forget that India is home to several winter wonderlands. In fact, one of them is actually not just the coldest place in the country but also the second-coldest inhabited place on earth. Located in Ladakh, the small town of Drass faces temperatures that may leave anyone frozen. Minimum temperatures can go up to a chilly -40° Celsius. The valleys around the town are often covered in snow until early spring or even late autumn.

A video by content creator Surya shows how life can be in the town.

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Life In Drass

In Drass, the extreme temperatures can freeze things quickly. Clothes hung outside to dry may turn to ice in seconds. Water thrown from a bottle turns to snow. Even Maggi solidifies enough that the fork remains suspended in midair once you remove your hand. Surya said in her post, “Temperatures here regularly drop to -30°C, water freezes within seconds, roads disappear under thick snow.”

The town experienced temperatures of -60° Celcius in 1995, making it one of the coldest places where people live. Located close to the Line of Control (LoC), Drass remains one of the most sensitive border regions in the world. During the Kargil War, the town and its surrounding mountains became active battle zones, as per Surya.

How To Get To Drass

Often called the “Gateway to Ladakh,” Drass is located on the NH-1 near the Zoji La pass that connects Srinagar and the town of Kargil. Drass is located at a height of 10,800 feet. Srinagar is 140 km away. The town is 63 km from Sonmarg. Traditionally, Drass is called Hem-babs, meaning “snow land.”



Best Time To Visit Drass

The extreme winters the place experiences mean that the period from April to June is the best time to visit Drass.

Places To See In Drass

Travellers can trek across the Suru Valley and Saliskote to enjoy the views around the town. Another option is the Drass-Gurez trek route. The Ningoor Masjid is a well-known pilgrimage site. For scenic views, visit the Laser La glacier and the Manman Top. The Drass War Memorial is another place visitors must see.



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