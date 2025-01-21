This Passenger Scrubbed Her 2nd AC Train Seat, And Internet Can't Decide If It's Genius Or Absurd

A video of a passenger cleaning her train seats has sparked debate online. Shared on Instagram, the clip has garnered over 13 million views and shows a woman scrubbing the seats, table, and walls of her 2nd AC coach with a scrubber, tile cleaner, and wipes. Priya Sharma (@housewife_to_homemaker), who posted the video, mentioned that the coach "wasn't that dirty" but she chose to clean the area before settling in. The video also shows dirty wipes after the process. While some viewers praised her initiative, others opposed the idea of passengers cleaning the train.

In the caption, Sharma wrote, "Even though the 2nd AC coach wasn't that dirty, I decided to give a small section a quick clean to make it spotless," adding, "Cleanliness is not just about messy spaces; even clean ones deserve a little care! Let's all do our part to keep our surroundings neat and tidy."

Watch the video here:

The video received mixed reactions from viewers. Some supported her act:

One user commented, "Proud of you. There is no shame in cleaning, encouraging others to clean, and inspiring them to clean up after themselves... it means the cleaners won't feel overwhelmed."

Another wrote, "I think it's a wonderful thing to do. If we passengers ensure our area is clean before leaving the train, it could make a big difference."

However, others criticised the act, arguing it wasn't the passenger's responsibility.

A viewer stated, "I respect what you're doing, but I don't want this to be normalised. Should I pay a ton of taxes and clean the train myself too?"

Another added, "No way. Should I pay for the ticket and then clean the seats? Raise a complaint on Rail Madad and let them handle it."

