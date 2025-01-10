Western Railway Launches 98 Special Trains For Maha Kumbh 2025

With just a couple of days to go for the Maha Kumbh 2025, Indian Railways is gearing up for one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Western Railway has taken a significant step by introducing 98 special trains, designed to ensure safe and comfortable travel for devotees flocking to Prayagraj for the grand event.

Ajay Solanki, PRO of Ahmedabad Division Railway, said that meticulous efforts have been made to prioritize passenger comfort, cleanliness, and functional amenities onboard. “For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway is running Kumbh special trains and denoting them through flex painting. Hygiene and the working of electric appliances are being taken care of. So far, 98 special trains have been started, and RPF teams have been deployed at stations to guide passengers and ensure security,” he added.

In addition to the efforts by Western Railway, Indian Railways has unveiled a comprehensive plan to manage the influx of devotees during the Maha Kumbh. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, revealed that over 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special services, will be operated to meet the high travel demand during the event.

Special arrangements include colour-coded waiting and holding areas at major stations to streamline the movement of unreserved passengers. Security has been strengthened with the deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officers, who will manage crowd control and guide travellers from waiting areas to trains in an orderly manner.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, is expected to draw more than 45 crore devotees from across the globe. Pilgrims gather at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers—to take part in the holy dip, a ritual believed to absolve sins and grant spiritual liberation.

Key bathing dates for the Kumbh include January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), when millions are expected to take the sacred dip in the river.

With months of meticulous planning and coordination, Indian Railways is confident that it will be able to offer a seamless travel experience for all passengers. The railways' efforts underscore the significance of the Maha Kumbh as not just a spiritual event but also a logistical marvel.

As the preparations gather pace, railway officials have assured devotees that every step is being taken to make their spiritual journey safe, smooth, and memorable.