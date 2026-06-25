This European Island Nation Has Been Named The World's Most Peaceful Country Again

A dream vacation becomes even better when it comes with peace of mind, and one country has once again emerged as the world's most peaceful destination. Iceland has retained the top spot in the latest Global Peace Index (GPI), holding on to the top position for the 19th consecutive year.

If you are looking for a destination known for its stunning landscapes, welcoming locals and peaceful environment, the Nordic nation may deserve a spot at the top of your travel bucket list. The ranking is published annually by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), which evaluates countries based on factors such as societal safety and security, conflict and militarisation.

Why Iceland Continues To Top The List

According to the report, Iceland remains the most peaceful country globally by a significant margin. The country even recorded an improvement in its score compared to last year, particularly in the area of safety and security.

One of the reasons Iceland consistently performs well is its low crime rate and strong social cohesion. The country has no standing military and is known for its high levels of social trust, effective public services and strong welfare system. These factors contribute to a stable and secure environment for both residents and visitors.

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More Than Just A Safe Destination

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While safety is a major attraction, Iceland offers plenty for travellers to explore. From dramatic volcanoes and glaciers to waterfalls, black-sand beaches and the famous Northern Lights, the country attracts visitors seeking both adventure and natural beauty. The capital city, Reykjavik, is also known for its vibrant culture, creative cafes and thriving food scene.

Which Countries Follow Iceland?

While Iceland secured the top position, several other countries also performed strongly in this year's rankings. New Zealand ranked second, followed by Switzerland, Slovenia and Ireland. Europe continued to dominate the list, accounting for seven of the world's ten most peaceful countries.

Top 10 Most Peaceful Countries In 2026

1. Iceland

2. New Zealand

3. Switzerland

4. Slovenia

5. Ireland

6. Austria

7. Portugal

8. Singapore

9. Finland

10. Japan

Top Things To Do In Iceland

Iceland offers a mix of adventure, nature and relaxation, making it a destination for all kinds of travellers. Visitors can explore dramatic volcanoes, glaciers, lava fields and black-sand beaches, while outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking, horse riding and glacier adventures.

The country is also famous for its geothermal hot springs, including the popular Blue Lagoon, where travellers can unwind amid stunning landscapes.

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Wildlife lovers can go whale watching, spot cute Atlantic puffins during summer and look out for the Arctic fox. In winter, chasing the Northern Lights remains one of Iceland's biggest attractions. Food enthusiasts can sample Icelandic cuisine in Reykjavik's restaurants and food halls, while those seeking offbeat experiences can rent a vehicle to explore the country's remote highlands and untouched natural wonders.

How To Reach Iceland

The easiest way to reach Iceland is by air. While there are no direct flights from India, travellers can fly to the country via major international hubs in Europe. Most international flights land at Keflavík International Airport, located around 40 km from the capital city, Reykjavik.

Airlines such as Icelandair, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Finnair and British Airways offer connecting flights from Indian cities. As Iceland is part of the Schengen area, Indian travellers will need a valid Schengen visa before departure. From Keflavík Airport, visitors can reach Reykjavik through shuttle buses, public transport services or taxis.