This 4-Day Train Journey Across India Takes You Through 9 States And 4,000 Km

Sitting for over a day in a train while travelling to our grandparents' place is pretty much part of everyone's childhood memories. Lost in the nostalgia of train rides, most of us never question how long train journeys in India can be.

The answer will surprise you. One of the longest train journeys in India takes over four days to reach its destination.

The Vivek Express starts from Dibrugarh in Assam. It reaches Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu 74 hours later.

The train covers an astonishing 4,000 km. The journey is such that you could be in a different state every time you wake up from your sleep.

One Of India's Longest Train Journeys

A video shows how travelling on the train is. Mamta Yadav, a content creator, and her team travelled on both the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari route and the way back to get the full experience.

Going through nine states, the train provides a sightseeing experience unlike any other. From tea gardens to bustling cities, travellers can look at every possible landscape from their windows.

The scenic views and the diversity in languages and cultures that you can encounter are definitely highlights of this long journey.

However, issues persist. Mamta Yadav's video showed the crowded state of the general compartment and how passengers faced issues in even moving about the space.

Not just that, the unhygienic conditions of the toilets left passengers unimpressed.

In the general compartment, seats were taken by whoever came first. The team travelled the first two days in the general compartment, and then spent the remaining two days in the AC coach.

However, many passengers said that the general compartment allowed them to enjoy the journey to the fullest.

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When Was Vivek Express Started?

Introduced in the 2011-12 Railway Budget, the Vivek Express was launched to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. The train passes through Assam, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The train stops at close to 59 stations along the way, including Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar.



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