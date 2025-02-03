These 7 Picnic Spots In Delhi-NCR Are Perfect For A Spring Day Out

Nothing beats the charm of a laid-back picnic, whether it's a cosy family gathering, a fun outing with friends, or even a solo escape with a good book. Delhi, with its mix of sprawling gardens, historic settings, and lakeside retreats, offers plenty of fantastic spots to spread out a picnic mat and soak in the great outdoors. Whether you prefer a heritage park in the heart of the city or a peaceful getaway on the outskirts, there's something for everyone. So, pack your basket, grab a cosy blanket, and head to these top picnic spots in Delhi for a quick refreshing break this spring.

Here Are 7 Picnic Spots In Delhi-NCR:

Lodhi Garden. Photo: iStock

1. Lodhi Garden

If you're looking for a spot that blends history, nature, and serenity, Lodhi Garden ticks all the right boxes. Spread over 90 acres, this lush green space is home to stunning 15th-century tombs, picturesque walking trails, and plenty of open spaces perfect for a picnic. Located in the heart of Delhi, it's a favourite among morning walkers, fitness enthusiasts, and families looking for a peaceful retreat. You can set up under a shady tree, enjoy homemade sandwiches, and take in the sights of centuries-old architecture around you. The well-maintained gardens and calming ambience make it an ideal spot for a relaxed afternoon.

India Gate. Photo: iStock

2. India Gate Lawns

Nothing defines Delhi more than the iconic India Gate, and its vast lawns make for a fantastic picnic spot. Whether you visit in the early morning or late evening, the open green spaces offer the perfect setting to lounge, play, or simply enjoy the city's vibe. Families often bring along frisbees, badminton sets, and even kites to make the most of their time here. Street food vendors selling chaat, ice cream, and bhelpuri add to the charm, making it a great place to enjoy a mix of homemade and local treats. Plus, the sight of India Gate lit up at night is a bonus!

Sunder Nursery. Photo: iStock

3. Sunder Nursery

Sunder Nursery, located near Humayun's Tomb, is a hidden gem for those who love nature and history. This beautifully restored 16th-century park is home to over 300 species of trees, vibrant flower beds, and Mughal-era monuments that make for a stunning backdrop. Unlike other parks in the city, it offers a quiet, less crowded atmosphere, perfect for a peaceful picnic. The well-manicured lawns and lotus pond add to its charm, and if you're into photography, you'll find plenty of Instagram-worthy spots. Bring along a picnic basket, a book, and a camera, and enjoy a slow, refreshing day in this heritage haven.

Damdama Lake. Photo: Instagram/ghumakkadboy

4. Damdama Lake

If you're up for a short drive out of the city, Damdama Lake in Haryana is a fantastic choice. Just an hour from Delhi, this scenic spot offers a lakeside setting perfect for a relaxed picnic. Surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, the area is ideal for boating, nature walks, and even adventure activities like rock climbing and kayaking. Families and groups often bring along picnic hampers, enjoying a meal by the water while taking in the view. If you don't feel like packing food, there are a few resorts and eateries nearby offering delicious local dishes.

Nehru Park. Photo: Instagram/___oinam

5. Nehru Park

Located in Chanakyapuri, Nehru Park is one of the most popular green spaces in Delhi. Spanning over 80 acres, this beautifully maintained park is dotted with flower beds, paved walkways, and open lawns perfect for a laid-back picnic. On weekends, you'll find families playing games, joggers enjoying their morning runs, and music lovers catching live performances at the park's amphitheatre. Whether you want to enjoy a leisurely breakfast under a tree or just laze around with a book, Nehru Park offers the perfect setting for a refreshing outdoor break.

Garden of Five Senses. Photo: Instagram/irin_kvitko

6. Garden of Five Senses

If you love a picnic spot that offers something unique, the Garden of Five Senses in Saket is a must-visit. Unlike a typical park, this place is designed to engage all your senses with its artistic installations, themed gardens, and vibrant landscapes. From beautifully designed stone pathways to water features and open-air sculptures, every corner here has something interesting. It's a great place for couples, families, and even solo visitors who enjoy an aesthetically pleasing environment. There are also a few cafes inside in case you don't feel like carrying a picnic basket.

Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: Instagram/asola_bhatti_wildlifesanctuary

7. Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

For those who love nature and adventure, Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is a fantastic offbeat picnic spot. Located near Tughlakabad, this sanctuary is home to a variety of birds, butterflies, and even some wildlife like nilgai (blue bull) and jackals. The hidden gem here is the stunning Blue Lagoons, which are crystal-clear lakes formed in abandoned quarries. While swimming is not allowed, the view alone makes it worth the visit. If you enjoy trekking, you can explore the trails around the sanctuary before settling down for a quiet picnic amidst nature.