5 Of The World's Largest Islands Worth Adding To Your Travel Wishlist

When most people think of islands, they picture quiet beaches, swaying palms, and maybe a hammock or two. But some islands are absolutely massive — big enough to dwarf entire countries. These aren't just remote dots in the ocean; they're vast, diverse lands packed with rich cultures, unique wildlife, and stunning scenery that shifts from coast to coast. If you're after more than just sun and sand, these five enormous islands deliver everything from ancient traditions to wild, untouched nature. And yes, you'll still find some picture-perfect beaches along the way.

Here's A Look At The 5 Biggest Islands On Earth:

1. Greenland (2,166,086 sq km)

Greenland. Photo: Unsplash

Yes, it's covered in ice, and no, it's not part of Canada — Greenland is the world's largest island that isn't a continent. Politically tied to Denmark but geographically part of North America, Greenland is 80% covered by an ice sheet. Still, that doesn't mean there's nothing to see. The island's coastline stretches with jaw-dropping fjords and colourful little towns like Nuuk and Ilulissat. You can spot humpback whales, catch the Northern Lights in winter, or visit ancient Inuit ruins. And thanks to climate shifts, parts of the island that were once inaccessible are slowly opening up, offering fresh landscapes for the intrepid traveller. Fun fact: Despite its name, only about 15% of Greenland is green — most of it's pure ice.

2. New Guinea (785,753 sq km)

New Guinea. Photo: Pixabay

Shared between Papua New Guinea in the east and Indonesia in the west, New Guinea is the second-largest island globally — and easily one of the most biodiverse places on Earth. Scientists are still discovering new species in its dense rainforests, which isn't surprising considering over 5% of the world's biodiversity is found here. From highland tribes still practising ancient traditions to the untouched coral reefs off the coast, New Guinea is a natural and cultural jackpot. The terrain is rugged, and travel isn't always easy, but for those who are curious about the world's lesser-seen corners, it's a goldmine of experiences. Don't forget to keep your binoculars handy — it's the only place to see birds-of-paradise in the wild.

3. Borneo (748,168 sq km)

Borneo. Photo: Pexels

Borneo, the third-largest island, sits at the intersection of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei. It's home to one of the oldest rainforests in the world — older than the Amazon by around 130 million years. It's also one of the last places on Earth where you can spot wild orangutans, pygmy elephants, and clouded leopards. The Malaysian state of Sabah offers mountaintop hikes on Mount Kinabalu, while the Kalimantan region in Indonesia lets you cruise through jungle-lined rivers past traditional Dayak villages. For a small but stunning detour, Brunei's Ulu Temburong National Park is a pocket of pristine rainforest with barely another soul in sight. Deforestation is a serious issue here. Opt for eco-certified lodges and ethical wildlife tours.

4. Madagascar (587,041 sq km)

Madagascar. Photo: Pexels

Floating off the southeastern coast of Africa, Madagascar isn't just big — it's wildly unique. Around 90% of its plant and animal species are found nowhere else on Earth. Lemurs? Only here. Baobab-lined dirt roads? Absolutely. Spiny forests and bizarre rock formations that look like a set from a sci-fi film? All part of the charm. Despite its size — it's nearly twice as big as the UK — Madagascar often flies under the radar. But for travellers with a taste for the unusual, it's an unforgettable destination. Just don't expect luxury infrastructure everywhere; getting around can be tricky, but the pay-off is worth it. Remember: Madagascar is best visited between April and November to avoid cyclone season.

5. Baffin Island (507,451 sq km)

Baffin Island. Photo: Pexels

If you like your travels cold, remote, and a bit dramatic, Baffin Island in Canada's Nunavut territory ticks all the boxes. It's the fifth-largest island on Earth and the biggest in Canada, boasting an epic mix of fjords, ice fields, and polar bears. This isn't your average holiday destination. Most visitors come for serious adventure — think Arctic safaris, snowmobiling across frozen landscapes, or climbing granite cliffs in Auyuittuq National Park. There's also a strong Inuit presence, with traditional arts and culture playing a key role in life across the island. But there are no roads connecting Baffin's towns, so plan to fly between destinations or travel by snowmobile in winter.