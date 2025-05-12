Have You Heard Of The Caribbean Island With 365 Beaches, One For Each Day In A Year?

Did you know there's a tropical Caribbean island where you can take long, lazy walks on a new sandy beach every day for a year? Well, while many Caribbean destinations are celebrated for their coastlines, Antigua truly stands out for this particular reason — and more. This sun-drenched island, spanning just over 100 square miles, famously boasts 365 beaches, one for every single day of the year, or so the locals like to say. Whether you're in search of a quiet cove or a powder-soft stretch of sand to call your own for the afternoon, Antigua delivers serenity in spades.

Unlike some neighbouring hotspots (we're looking at you, St. Barts), this one draws a more low-key crowd, including travellers seeking peace, privacy, and that elusive barefoot luxury. Antigua is quintessentially Caribbean, with its candy-coloured towns, immersive island experiences, vibrant marine life, and sailing excursions fit for an adventure or two.

Meanwhile, its quieter sibling, Barbuda, is generating buzz with the upcoming Nobu Beach Inn — an exclusive new venture backed by Robert De Niro — set to open in early 2026, followed by a Rosewood resort a few years down the line. But with several of Antigua's boutique hotels and private-island retreats getting stylish makeovers, there's never been a better moment to soak up the sun on its shores. Antigua may be known for its beaches, but it's the stories, people, and little adventures in between that make this island unforgettable.

Photo: Instagram/worldofcruising

Here Are 5 Fun Things To Do In Antigua:

1. Climb To The Lookout At Shirley Heights (And Party Hard)

Come for the view, stay for the steel drums. Perched high above English Harbour, the lookout at Shirley Heights is hands-down the best vantage point on the island. You'll see boats bobbing below, turquoise bays stretching to the horizon, and fiery Caribbean sunsets that look like they've been dialled up in saturation. On Sunday evenings, this historic military lookout transforms into a lively island barbecue with live music, rum punch, and the kind of atmosphere you'll wish you could bottle.

2. Set Sail Around The Coastline

With so much of Antigua's charm hugging the water's edge, it makes sense to see the island by boat. Charter a catamaran or join a group sailing trip to circumnavigate the coastline, stopping at secret snorkelling spots and hidden beaches along the way. Expect sea turtles, coral gardens, and maybe even a champagne toast on a deserted beach — because why not?

3. Explore The UNESCO-Listed Nelson's Dockyard

History lovers, this one's for you. Tucked into the south of the island, Nelson's Dockyard is a beautifully restored 18th-century naval base that once housed the British Royal Navy (yes, including a young Horatio Nelson). Today, it's a charming mix of heritage buildings, boutiques, museums, and a marina filled with superyachts. Walk the cobbled paths, sip a rum punch in Admiral's Inn, and soak up the colonial-era charm.

Photo: Instagram/matteo_baldo_honorary_consul

4. Discover The Magic Of Devil's Bridge

Nature gets dramatic on the island's east coast at Devil's Bridge, a natural limestone arch shaped by centuries of pounding waves. Watch as the Atlantic crashes through blowholes in a spectacular show of sea spray, and listen to the wind howl across the wild, rugged landscape. It's a powerful place steeped in local folklore — and a reminder of nature's raw, untamed beauty.

5. Indulge In Local Flavours At A Beachside Shack

No trip to Antigua is complete without tasting the island's soul food. Skip the fancy dining room and head to a casual beachfront eatery where the grill's hot and the beer's cold. Try pepperpot stew, fungee (a cornmeal-and-okra side dish), or fresh-caught snapper with a splash of hot sauce. Whether you're dining at a family-run stand or sipping cocktails at a laid-back beach bar, Antiguan hospitality is always on the menu.