7 Of The World's Most Remote Islands You Can Actually Visit

If your idea of a dream getaway involves patchy Wi-Fi, no crowds, and endless sea views, then these remote islands might be exactly what you're after. Far from the tourist trail (and often, any trail at all), these places take the idea of "getting away from it all" to the next level. Whether you're into volcanic landscapes, penguin spotting, or just want to be somewhere that barely registers on Google Maps, here are seven of the most remote islands on the planet that you can actually reach — if you're up for the challenge.

Also Read: 8 Jaw-Dropping Islands You Won't Believe Actually Exist

Here Are 7 Most Remote Islands In The World:

1. Pitcairn Island, Pacific Ocean

This speck of land is known for its mutinous past-descendants of the HMS Bounty crew still live here, along with fewer than 50 other residents. The nearest airstrip is over 500 km away on Mangareva (French Polynesia), and you'll need to hop on a 32-hour boat ride from there to get to Pitcairn. Tourists are welcome, but it's all very DIY: Think homestays, home-cooked meals, and possibly a ride in the island's only quad bike taxi.

2. Tristan da Cunha, South Atlantic Ocean

Tristan da Cunha. Photo: Unsplash

Welcome to the world's most isolated inhabited island. Tristan da Cunha is a tiny volcanic spit in the South Atlantic, located roughly 2,400 km from the nearest land (South Africa) and home to just over 200 people. It's part of a British Overseas Territory and only accessible by boat — a seven-day trip from Cape Town. There's no airport, no hotel chains, and definitely no Starbucks. What you will find: wild coastal cliffs, rare seabirds, and locals who bake a mean loaf of home-baked bread.

3. Bouvet Island, South Atlantic Ocean

Not for the casual holidaymaker, Bouvet Island is a Norwegian dependency that's almost entirely covered by glaciers and surrounded by ice. It's also uninhabited, which makes sense given that it's one of the most isolated islands on Earth to reach. Located between South Africa and Antarctica, even scientists rarely get to visit. You'll need a research permit, a solid reason, and a stomach strong enough for wild Antarctic swells.

4. Easter Island, Chile

Easter Island. Photo: Pexels

OK, it's technically got an airport and daily flights, but Easter Island (or Rapa Nui) is still one of the most remote places you can fly to. Sitting 3,500 km west of mainland Chile, it's best known for its massive stone statues called Moai. But there's more here than just mysterious heads — think volcanic craters, white sand beaches, and one of the most fascinating Polynesian cultures you'll ever come across.

5. Kerguelen Islands, Southern Indian Ocean

Dubbed the "Desolation Islands," this French territory is as bleak as it is fascinating. Located about 3,300 km from Madagascar, it has no permanent population, only scientists and support staff rotating in and out. There's no airport, so the only way in is via a supply ship that runs a few times a year. It's windy, wild, and feels like the edge of the world-because it basically is.

6. Macquarie Island, Australia

Macquarie Island. Photo: iStock

Smack between Tasmania and Antarctica, Macquarie is a wildlife haven that plays host to thousands of penguins and seals. Managed by the Australian Antarctic Division, it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and not open for casual tourism. That said, you can visit on specific expedition cruises if you book early (and have a decent tolerance for sub-zero windchill).

Also Read: 6 Offbeat Islands Of India That Are Too Stunning To Stay Hidden

7. Socotra, Yemen

Socotra looks like it belongs on another planet. Known for its otherworldly dragon's blood trees and surreal landscapes, it's located in the Arabian Sea, about 380 km south of mainland Yemen. Political instability made it off-limits for years, but in recent times, adventure travellers have been trickling back in via chartered flights from the UAE. Just don't expect resort comforts-this one's for seasoned backpackers and nature lovers.