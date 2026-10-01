The World's First Fully Solar-Powered Airport Is In India

Keeping an airport up and running takes a lot of electricity. Terminals, baggage systems, security equipment, lighting and countless other operations work throughout the day and night. But in Kerala, there is one airport that runs a little differently. Instead of depending on traditional electricity, this airport is uses solar power network for its day-to-day operations. In fact, it has also become the first airport in the world to run on solar energy.

Also Read: Munsiyari: Uttarakhand's Scenic Escape Away From The Crowd

Cochin International Airport In Kerala Runs On Solar Power

Located near Kochi, Cochin International Airport became the world's first fully solar-powered airport in 2015, when it commissioned a 12 MWp solar plant. The airport operator, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), had started experimenting with solar power earlier, with a 100 kWp pilot plant in 2013.

The solar panels are spread across different parts of the airport, including its premises and a solar carport. Over the years, CIAL expanded its renewable energy capacity. Its solar installations now have a combined capacity of 50 MWp.

How Does The Airport Get Its Power From The Sun?

CIAL's solar plants have a combined installed capacity of 50 MWp. This includes seven solar plants within the airport premises, a solar carport and a 12 MWp plant at Payyanur in Kerala. Together, the solar plants generate around 2 lakh units of electricity a day, while the airport's daily power consumption is about 1.6 lakh units.

Since the solar plants generate more electricity than the airport consumes, the surplus power is supplied to the grid. CIAL has also described the airport as having moved from being power-neutral to power-positive after the commissioning of the Payyanur plant in 2022.

Also Read: Long Weekend Getaways Near Delhi, Mumbai And Bengaluru Within 5 Hours

A Solar Airport In Kerala

The idea started with a relatively small solar installation but eventually became one of the airport's defining features. CIAL's solar programme has expanded alongside the airport itself, with the operator continuing to add renewable-energy infrastructure.

In 2018, the airport's work in this area was recognised with the United Nations' Champions of the Earth award. CIAL describes the airport as the world's first fully solar-powered airport, a distinction it achieved in 2015.

So, the next time you fly into Kochi, there is a good chance you may not notice anything unusual about the airport at first glance. But above, around and beyond its terminals is an extensive solar-energy network that has made this Kerala airport an unusual landmark in aviation.