Singapore's Dos and Don'ts To Help You Navigate The City Like A Pro

Singapore is one of the most popular tourist destinations in all of Asia. However, unlike other Asian nations, the city-state is also a cosmopolitan mashup of dozens of distinct cultures. Those who are thinking of taking a trip or relocating to Singapore should also educate themselves on the cultural norms. It is also important to become familiar with Singaporean customs and laws in order to successfully adapt to the area. Here are some things to avoid while travelling to Singapore.

10 Things To Avoid While Travelling In Singapore:

1. Don't take cabs as they are too expensive in Singapore. Instead, use public transport such as MRT (metro) or public buses, which is way cheaper, as suggested by the Instagram page @travelerchirag.

2. Instead of buying MRT card (EZ link card), you can use your debit and credit card (any forex or niyo global) to access the metro and buses.

3. Do not buy tickets for Marina Bay Sands observatory; instead, go to Lavo restaurant and get the same view for free. You can also book a table in the restaurant and enjoy drinks & food with a view at the same price.



4. Avoid planning Universal Studios on weekends as you have to wait a minimum of 1-2 hours for every ride. Instead, plan it on weekdays. Also don't waste your money on express tickets, it's useless.

5. Do not buy an additional ticket for Changi Canopy, as you can get better views from different floors of Changi Mall.

6. Do not forget to bring your passport if you are going for shopping in malls. You can ask for a GST receipt while shopping and later claim a GST refund at Changi Airport. This will save a lot of bucks.

7. Do not carry chewing gum from India as this is banned in Singapore. Also, you can not eat or drink in public transport, otherwise you will have to pay hefty fines.

8. Do not litter. As simple as it seems, you do not want to overlook this rule in Singapore. It is one of the world's cleanest cities. If found littering, you might be fined or forced to perform community service in Singapore.

9. Even while you wouldn't face any legal repercussions, showing your feet, pointing with your toes, or in any other way displaying the bottom of your feet might offend someone. Since Singapore is a melting pot of Asian cultures, many Asians believe that showing feet to someone might be interpreted as disrespectful.

10. Tipping for service at a restaurant, café, or other establishment is not customary. You won't be required to pay any tip since the Goods and Services Tax will be applied to your bill.

With these tips in mind, you are ready to have a rocking, hassle-free vacation in Singapore.