Tawang Festival 2026 Guide: From Monpa Customs To Yak Dances, What To Expect

A trip to Tawang is often planned to explore its rugged mountains, beautiful monasteries and long Himalayan roads. But if you visit this place during its annual festival, you will see another side of this town. The streets become a stage for traditional performances, local artisans showcase their work and Monpa customs take over.

The Tawang Festival, which is scheduled to happen between October 27 and 31st, is giving travellers a chance to experience the region through its community traditions. So, if you are planning a trip to Arunachal Pradesh, here's why you should definitely visit Tawang.

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Tawang Festival 2026: Here's What To Expect

Aji Lhamu And Other Traditional Dances To Watch

While attending the festival, you will see that dance is one of the main attractions of the Tawang Festival. The performances range from local folklore to community traditions to religious beliefs. One of the best-known forms is Aji Lhamu, a traditional dance drama associated with the Monpa and Sherdukpen communities. It is inspired by the Tibetan version of the Ramayana and narrated its story through characters, music, dialogue and movement.

You will also see the performers wear costumes and masks, which makes it different from a conventional stage dance. Moreover, depending on the programme, you can also see other traditional performances including:

Yak Dance: A pantomime in which performers move inside a yak figure made from a bamboo frame and cloth, accompanied by drums.

Lion Dance: A festive performance linked to local stories and traditions.

Arpuchham: A traditional war dance performed by groups from different villages.

Monastic dances: These can include masked performances connected with Buddhist ritual traditions.

The festival programme can change each year, so you should check the final schedule before planning around a particular performance.

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Monpa Customs, Processions And Local Crafts

Photo: Incredible India

If you think the festival is limited to performances on stage, think again. The earlier versions have also had street carnival and a traditional procession called Sebang, where the monks walk from Tawang Monastery towards the festival venue. These rituals give a glimpse of the close relationship between community life and Buddhist traditions. You can also browse through local handloom and handicraft work. Monpa people are also known for their weaving, woollen carpets, wood carving and handmade paper skills.

Try Local Food And Explore Tawang

Food is another way to get to know the region. You, as a traveller, can look for local Monpa dishes and warm drinks, including butter tea, while exploring food stalls and eateries around town. Of course, the availability of the same will depend on the festival arrangements and individual vendors.

Make time for Tawang itself, too. You can visit Tawang Monastery, which is one of the region's most important Buddhist centres.

You can also plan a trip to Urgelling Monastery. This monastery is associated with the birth of the sixth Dalai Lama. You can also explore nearby villages to see traditional Monpa homes and everyday life.

The Tawang Festival is a good reason to plan a trip around culture rather than sightseeing alone. Since October is a popular time for the event, arrange accommodation and transport in advance, and check local travel requirements before setting out for this high-altitude part of Arunachal Pradesh.