Swimming In The Sea Or Ocean Is Better For You Than In A Pool: Study

Travel has a way of giving people a chance to slow down and reconnect with nature. It could be watching waves roll in at a beach, sitting by a lake or taking a dip in a river. In fact, many travellers reveal that they feel calmer and happier after spending time around water. A 2015 study suggests that there may be some truth to that feeling. Researchers have found that people who swim in oceans, lakes, rivers and other natural water bodies tend to report higher levels of wellbeing than those who swim in outdoor pools.

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Natural-Water Swims Got More Positive Response

The study, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, looked at responses from 1,200 swimmers across 19 countries. Researchers compared people who had recently swum in natural water bodies such as lakes, rivers and the sea with those who chose outdoor public pools. It was found that most people enjoyed their swim regardless of where it took place.

But those who swam into natural waters described the experience to be more positive. They were more likely to say the swim left them feeling happy and satisfied.

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What Makes Open-Water Swimming Special?

The answer wasn't just about swimming outdoors or spending time with other people. According to the researchers, the biggest difference came from the emotions people associated with the experience. Many open-water swimmers said they felt a greater sense of freedom while swimming in natural settings. Others described a feeling of achievement, something that often comes with stepping outside your comfort zone and taking on a challenge.

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But that is not surprising. A pool is predictable. A lake, river or sea is not. Water conditions can change, temperatures vary, and every swim feels a little different. Researchers believe these elements may help explain why many swimmers walk away with a stronger sense of accomplishment.

The Study Comes With A Limitation

The researchers were careful not to overstate their findings. The study does not prove that swimming in natural water automatically boosts mental health. Participants were actually asked to recall a recent swim and describe how it made them feel, rather than being tracked before and after the activity. Because of that, the results show a connection rather than a direct cause. It is possible that people who choose open-water swimming are already more inclined towards outdoor activities and adventure, which could influence how they rate the experience.

Even so, the research adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting there is something appealing about spending time in nature. For travellers, a swim in a lake, river or the sea may end up being one of the most memorable parts of a trip, not just because of the scenery, but because of how it makes them feel afterwards.