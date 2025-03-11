Searching For Diamonds? This Arkansas Park Lets You Take Home What You Find

If given the opportunity, would you like to embark on a diamond-hunting adventure? If yes, then book your tickets to the US and visit Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park. Reason: the state park allows tourists to search for these sparkly jewels in their 37 1/2-acre plowed field. But that's not all globetrotters. Those who can locate a diamond, or any other rock and mineral for that matter, are entitled to keep them forever. The Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park is the world's only diamond-bearing site that is open to the public. Their policy is fairly simple — "finders, keepers”, a.k.a. diamond finders are the diamond keepers.

The Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park was founded in 1972. This unique attraction is situated near the town of Murfreesboro. Once inside the park, visitors can scan the vast acre of land, which is the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic crater. But first, diamond-seekers are advised to stop by the Diamond Discovery Center to learn about some methods on how to properly search for these shiny gems. They can also enjoy several exhibitions and workshops.

Since its establishment, more than 35,000 diamonds have been discovered by the visitors. You can either carry your mining equipment or rent tools from the park. The cost of rented tools is $5 each. Adults are required to pay $13 to look for diamonds, while for children the price is $6. Children below 6 years are exempted from any cost. The staff authorities provide identification and registration of diamonds uncovered at the site.

The diamond hunting area is only one of the 53 parks at the Arkansas State Parks. After a tiring day of diamond digging, you can cool off at the Diamond Springs Water Park, which remains open seasonally. Other amenities include picturesque walking trails such as the Arboretum trail, Arkansas Trail, Austell Trail, Base Trail, Bear Cave Trail, Bear Creek Cycle trail and more. There are quaint picnic sites and scenic campsites as well.

Some additional adventure activities include fishing, paddle sports, river running, snorkeling, scuba diving, horseback riding and hang gliding.