"Eyes Are Tricking Me" - Viral Video Capturing Landscape Of Pamir Plateau Leaves Internet Awestruck

Viral videos on social media often show us the beauty of stunning remote locations in different parts of the globe. Some time ago, a video of the incredible Pamir Plateau went viral on Instagram. This high-altitude region extends across the borders of several countries and boasts distinctive natural characteristics. UNESCO describes the Pamirs as " the most famous mountain convergence zone in the world." The video gives viewers a glimpse of some of its external features that come together to form dramatic landscapes. From towering peaks and deep valleys to vast, open plateaus, this area possesses a unique, rugged beauty. Moreover, the site is a geologically important one as it's one where the Earth's tectonic plates had collided in the past.

The caption reads, "The Pamir Plateau, often called the 'Roof of the World,' is a vast, high-altitude region located in Central and South Asia, primarily in Tajikistan, with parts extending into China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. This plateau lies at the junction of several major mountain ranges, including the Himalayas, Karakoram, Kunlun, and Tien Shan. Its rugged landscapes, high peaks, and extreme elevations make it one of the most challenging and fascinating terrains on Earth. The Pamir Plateau is also home to diverse wildlife, ancient trade routes like the Silk Road, and nomadic communities that have adapted to its harsh climate for centuries."

The reel has received more than 9 million views so far on Instagram. Many people commented that the sight of these mountains was rather confusing and scary. Others were simply left in awe at their unique beauty. Here's how some Instagram users reacted to the viral video in the comments section:

"These views can leave u in tears when you experience them live."

"Thought I was watching a clip from Chris Nolan's Inception."

"What am I seeing???? My eyes are tricking me."

"This kinda scares me, I wonder if there's a name for the fear of massive geological formations."

"What's wrong with my eyes? They see two scenes joined together that somehow don't fit."

"It's terrifyingly beautiful."

"This seems like a portal."

"WOW!! Thank s makes me dizzy just looking at it."

"My brain had to catch up."

"Nah, that's the route my grandpa walked to school on every day."

