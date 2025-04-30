'Real ID' Required To Fly Domestically In US: Deadline In One Week, Here's How To Apply

Starting May 7, 2025, travellers in the United States will be required to present a Real ID to board domestic flights. According to the New York Post, passengers must ensure their ID, such as a driver's licence or state-issued ID, is Real ID-compliant-or they will need to carry a valid passport, even for domestic travel. Passengers who present a state-issued ID that is not Real ID-compliant and who do not have an acceptable alternative, such as a passport, could face delays, additional screening, or be denied access past the security checkpoint, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said on its website.

What Is A 'Real ID'?

As per the US DHS, a driver's licence or state ID is Real ID-compliant if it features a star, a flag, or is marked "Enhanced." This form of identification is mandatory not just for boarding domestic flights, but also for entering select federal facilities.

Travellers aged 18 and older must carry a Real ID unless they hold another form of identification approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which includes:

US passport

State-issued Enhanced driver's licence

DHS trusted traveller cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

US Department of Defence ID (including dependent IDs)

Permanent Resident Card

Border Crossing Card

Photo ID issued by a federally recognised Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's licence or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential

USCIS Employment Authorisation Card (Form I-766)

US Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

How To Apply For A Real ID

To apply, visit the website of your state's driver licensing agency to check the specific documentation requirements. In most cases, the agency will ask you to bring the following:

Proof of identity: This can include a US birth certificate, a valid US passport, or a Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) if you are not a US citizen.

Proof of Social Security number: You may present your Social Security card, a W-2 form that reports your earnings, or a recent pay stub showing your full Social Security number.

Proof of residency: Your state's Department of Motor Vehicles may ask for documents such as a lease agreement, utility bill, mortgage statement, bank statement, or deed to confirm you are a resident of the state.

Each state may have slightly different requirements, so it is advisable to check online before heading to a local office in order to avoid unnecessary delays.

After May 7, 2025, you could be barred from boarding a domestic flight in the US if you do not have a Real ID or another acceptable form of identification.