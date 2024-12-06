Planning A Europe Trip? Don't Miss This 'Toilet Tip' From Indian Traveller

Did you know about this rule around using washroom in Europe? (Photo: Instagram/theturbantraveller)

Many people believe that travelling is not just a fun activity, but an important experience to meet new people, and learn about different cultures and lifestyles. If you travel to a new country, you will realise that many rules or norms abroad are quite different from how things work at home. In a viral video on Instagram, a traveller from India (@theturbantraveller) shares a "toilet tip" for travelling in Europe. In the video, the traveller shares that he is in the old town of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. While the city looks beautiful, he shares that it is not easy to find a public toilet everywhere. The traveller and his wife thought they would go to any restaurant to use the washroom, just like in India.

The couple went to the global fast-food chain McDonald's but found that the restroom facilities were only available for customers. "Yaha har cheez ke paise lagte hai [Here (in Europe) you have to pay for everything]," he says in the video.

What he found amusing was that the entry for the washroom was through a code printed on the food bill. As for the maintenance, his wife added that it was a well-maintained restroom.

In the caption, he wrote, "I'd like to share my experience with finding toilets in Europe, which may be helpful for you too."

The video generated a lot of interesting reactions in the comments section.

Finding a possible loophole, one asked, "Dusre ki bill ka code use kar sakte hai? [Can we use the code from someone else's bill?]"

"Same rule applies in Finland," one wrote, while another shared, "That's not everywhere, I'm in Portugal and here it's free to use."

A user argued, "It should be like this because people don't know how to use free public toilets. I work at a gas station in Canada. People love to create mess every time, no matter how much effort you put into keeping the toilets clean. Most of them are not our customers."

Have you experienced any unusual rules or norms during your travels? Share with us in the comments section.