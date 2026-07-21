One Visa, Multiple Umrah Trips: Saudi Arabia's Big Pilgrimage Update Explained

Saudi Arabia has announced a new one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa, making it easier for Muslims around the world to perform the pilgrimage more than once a year. The new visa is expected to benefit travellers from India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Pakistan and several other countries.

Under the new system, eligible visitors can enter the kingdom multiple times within 12 months and stay in the country for a total of up to 90 days. This is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan to boost tourism and encourage more international visitors to visit throughout the year.

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All You Need To Know About The New Umrah Visa And How It Works:

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According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), pilgrims using the new Umrah visa must book a service package through an approved provider on the Nusuk platform, Saudi Arabia's official online portal for such visas and related services.

The package must match the number of days left on the visa. Before travelling, pilgrims must also get an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app. After each trip, the visa will be deactivated when the traveller leaves Saudi Arabia and will be reactivated for the next visit once all the rules are followed.

The visa cannot be used during the Hajj season, which is from the 1st of Dhu Al-Qi'dah to the 13th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, expected to fall between April 8 and May 19 in 2027.

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Saudi authorities say the new system gives visitors more flexibility to plan their trip while making the entire Umrah process easier through digital services.

Umrah is an important pilgrimage in Islam and can be performed at any time of the year. It includes several religious rituals, and pilgrims are encouraged to perform every step with sincerity. For many Muslims around the world, Umrah is a chance to strengthen their connection with Allah and ask for forgiveness.