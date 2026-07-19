Why Trump's Saudi Nuclear Deal Is Facing Delay Despite Being Ready

The US has prepared a deal to let Saudi Arabia enrich uranium inside the country as part of its civilian nuclear energy programme, but it has not become official because the Trump administration has not yet signed it.

The draft deal, which outlines US support for Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear programme, was reportedly finalised in October 2025. However, it is still awaiting Trump's approval.

According to CNN, the recent conflict with Iran and concerns that Congress could block the agreement are among the reasons for the delay.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously said that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would also seek one.

Uranium is used to produce nuclear energy. But if uranium is enriched to a much higher level, it can also be used to make nuclear bombs. So, when a country is allowed to enrich uranium, it has to follow strict international safety rules and allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to regularly inspect its nuclear facilities.

According to the report, the proposed US-Saudi deal does not include some of the strongest international safeguards.

"We've come together on a deal for civil nuclear cooperation. Together, with bilateral safeguard agreements, we want to grow our partnership, bring American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and keep a firm commitment to nonproliferation," US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in October 2025.

Even if the 123 Agreement is signed, it does not automatically mean Saudi Arabia will immediately receive uranium, nuclear equipment or sensitive technology. It is a legal agreement that the US signs with another country before sharing nuclear technology, equipment or fuel for peaceful purposes.

The agreement only creates the legal framework, and after that, every shipment of nuclear fuel and technology must be approved separately.

Andrea Stricker, a nuclear expert, told CNN that this is not the right time for the US to relax its nuclear safety rules. She said Saudi Arabia should not be allowed to enrich uranium on its own soil, even if the facility is initially built or controlled by the US. According to her, there is no guarantee that Saudi Arabia will not take full control of the facility in the future.

"Then the US president in power at the time would be faced with whether they would have to bomb the facility to try to prevent a breakout or something of that sort," she said.