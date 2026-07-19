US Plans MAGA-Aligned Grants In Europe To Fight EU Censorship Laws: Report

The Trump administration is preparing to unveil a series of grants in Europe and beyond to support Maga-aligned initiatives in pursuance of a dramatic overhaul of U.S. foreign aid priorities, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The proposed grants include $2 million to "counter censorship" stemming from EU regulations, including the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, the report said, citing a copy of a notice the State Department sent to lawmakers.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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