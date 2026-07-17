Trump Administration Tightens Visa Limits For Foreign Students And Journalists

President Donald Trump's administration finalised rules Thursday that impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can stay in the United States, the latest bid to tighten legal immigration in the country.

Under a change that could be implemented as soon as September, foreigners on student visas would be admitted for the length of their academic programme up to a maximum of four years.

Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of just 240 days, or around eight months, although they could apply to extend by 240-day periods, except for Chinese journalists who would get just 90 days.

The move forms part of a broader immigration crackdown that Trump has made a centrepiece of his presidency, spanning aggressive enforcement operations in major cities as well as new restrictions on legal pathways to citizenship.

The Department of Homeland Security received close to 22,000 public comments after proposing the student and journalist rules in August 2025 but finalised them largely unchanged.

When it proposed the rule, DHS alleged that foreigners were indefinitely extending their studies so they could remain in the country as "forever students".

The department said the open-ended system, in place for students since the late 1970s, had undermined its ability to monitor visa holders.

The United States welcomed more than 1.1 million international students in the 2023-24 academic year, more than any other country, contributing more than $50 billion to the US economy in 2023, according to official data.

Higher education groups had denounced the proposal as a needless bureaucratic hurdle that would deter talented students, with the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration warning it "weakens the ability of US colleges and universities to attract top talent".

Universities have already reported lower international enrolments after earlier Trump administration actions, including the revocation of thousands of student visas and the suspension of billions of dollars in federal research funding.

Media organisations and international stakeholders, including the Embassy of Japan, urged DHS to allow admission periods of two to five years for correspondents posted to US bureaus.

The department rejected the proposals, along with requests for expedited processing and capped fees for journalists.

Trump proposed similar limits at the end of his first term, but his successor Joe Biden scrapped the idea.

The rule is subject to review by the Republican-led Congress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)