Odisha Makes Pitch For Diverse Tourism Projects, Investments At World Travel Market In London

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha (Photo: iStock)

A state delegation from Odisha is attending the World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week to pitch for tourists and investments in India's culturally rich eastern state.

Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Pravati Parida, who is leading the delegation, is keen to highlight a range of compelling cross-sector opportunities in several active investment projects in the state.

Parida, charged with the portfolios of women and child development, Mission Shakti and tourism, has also had meetings in London that align with her focus on women-led entrepreneurial programmes, with UK businesses interested in promoting the concept of homestays in Odisha.

"Tourists can uncover India's best-kept secret, which is Odisha, from their very first visit as they explore our Buddhist heritage, temples, unique tribal culture, handlooms and textiles,” Parida told PTI in an interview.

“Our approach to tourism is thoughtful and sustainable and it aligns seamlessly with the Prime Minister's women-led development mission. In fact, I have had meetings in the UK that will encourage women entrepreneurs in the homestay sector, which will ensure tourism growth directly benefits local families and lead to women's empowerment,” she said.

She highlighted aspects such as the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, the Konark Dance Festival, heritage monuments, the Buddhist trail of Ratnagiri and Udaygiri and the natural beauty of Odisha's 480-km-long coastline as well as one of the country's major mangrove forests as particular tourist draws.

“We have a host of fairs and melas to actively support traditional arts and crafts such as Pattachitra painting and are actively promoting all aspects of cultural tourism to showcase the state's unique heritage,” she said.

“Investors in the UK will also find immense potential to engage in our active investment projects, be it in the hospitality sector, sports sector and the growth of hockey or handlooms and textile sector. Odisha is ready for diverse tourism projects through single window clearances encouraging ease of doing business in the state,” she added.

WTM, among the world's largest annual gatherings for the travel trade, opened in London on Tuesday and will run until Thursday. The Ministry of Tourism is leading a delegation of stakeholders from state governments, inbound tour operators, airlines and hoteliers to highlight India's cultural diversity and extensive tourism offerings.

