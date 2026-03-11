British Couple Travels Across India In Tuk-Tuk, Shares Experience: '17 States, Thousand Of Kilometres'

A couple who had been living in Britain for 10 years has explained how visiting India changed their lives. In an Instagram video titled, 'They don't know it yet, but this trip to India will change their lives forever', Adam and Jenny revealed that whenever they came to India, something changed inside them before they decided to drop everything and travel across the vibrant landscape of India in nothing but a tuk-tuk.

While living a perfect life in London, Adam worked in construction, and Jenny ran a medical device consultancy before they arrived in India for the adventure of a lifetime.

"For 10 years, we lived in London. Great careers. Good salaries. The life you're supposed to want. From the outside, everything looked right. But every time we travelled to India, something shifted," Adam captioned the post.

"Once. Then again. Then again. And every time we returned to London, we felt a little more out of place. We thought we had our life figured out. But in reality we were just following a script written by someone else."

Adam explained that India made them grow in ways they did not know they needed. From the mountains, deserts, and the coasts, the couple said they discovered themselves.

"So we did something that made absolutely no sense to most people. We took a sabbatical. And crossed India in a tuk-tuk. 17 states. Thousands of kilometres. Zero comfort zone. What started as an adventure became something much bigger," Adam said.

"We never went back to our old life. We closed our chapter in London. And today we live in Delhi. Because India doesn't just change the way you travel. Sometimes it changes the way you live. If you've read this far, maybe a part of you feels the same."

'Really Amazing'

Reacting to the couple's adventures, social media users lauded them for fully assimilating themselves into the culture and showing the positive side of India.

"Is India a perfect country? Absolutely not. But then no country is on this planet. What India has to offer cannot be found elsewhere," said one user, while another added: "Wow, over 10000 km on an auto..it's really amazing, the experiences you must have had."

A third commented: "Welcome to my beautiful country. We are loving, caring and hospitable to the extent of you getting overwhelmed."