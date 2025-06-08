NASA Astronaut Captures Aurora From Space - See It On Earth Too

We have all seen those dreamy photos of the Northern Lights - green and purple waves lighting up the night sky in places like Norway, Iceland, or Canada. But what if we told you there is a brand new spot to add to your aurora bucket list - and it is literally out of this world? You heard it right. In a video that is taking the internet by storm, NASA astronaut Colonel Anne McClain shared a breathtaking view of the Northern Lights. But it is not from a snowy mountain or a frozen lake, but from space.

Also Read: 7 Best International Destinations For Slow Travel That Are Totally Worth Your Time

While orbiting Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, McClain captured the aurora glowing like a soft, neon-green ribbon along the planet's curve. It is not the usual swirling sky show we are used to. This one looked more like a glowing green horizon line, and it is absolutely stunning.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), McClain wrote: "Auroras from space always draw crewmembers to the Cupola. I love how this one illuminated our Dragon... I've added travelling to see auroras from Earth to my bucket list!"

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Bhutan Should Be Next On Your Travel List

Auroras from space always draw crewmembers to the Cupola. I love how this one illuminated our Dragon, and I also love the dance of satellites on the left in the latter part of the video. It's interesting how the aurora creeps along the top of the atmosphere as it comes up over… pic.twitter.com/4FGu5n0LpN — COL Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) June 2, 2025

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 37,000 likes and sparking a wave of wanderlust, not just for space travel, but for aurora hunting right here on Earth.

And while most of us won't be hopping on a spacecraft anytime soon, the good news is: you can still catch this celestial show from some truly magical places on our planet.

Want To See The Northern Lights? Here Are The Best Spots On Earth:

1. Tromso, Norway:

Often called the "Aurora Capital of the World," Tromso is located above the Arctic Circle and offers some of the most reliable Northern Lights sightings from September to March. Picture snow-covered landscapes, cosy cabins, and skies that come alive at night. Magical, isn't it?

2. Iceland:

Iceland is a nature lover's dream - waterfalls, volcanoes, glaciers, and yes, auroras. For the best views, head out of Reykjavik to darker areas like Vik or Thingvellir National Park. Bonus: You can soak in a hot spring while watching the lights dance above you.

3. Lapland, Finland:

Ever wanted to watch the Northern Lights from a glass igloo? Finnish Lapland makes that dream come true. It is a winter wonderland where reindeer roam and the skies often put on a show.

4. Abisko, Sweden:

This small village in Swedish Lapland is a hidden gem for aurora chasers. Thanks to its unique microclimate, Abisko has some of the clearest skies in the region - perfect for uninterrupted light shows.

5. Yukon And Northwest Territories, Canada:

Canada's vast wilderness means minimal light pollution and maximum aurora action. Whitehorse and Yellowknife are top picks, with long viewing seasons and plenty of guided tours.

6. Fairbanks, Alaska:

If you are in the United States, Fairbanks is your best bet. With long, dark winters and frequent aurora activity, it is a favourite among photographers and adventurers alike.

Also Read: 8 Best Budget-Friendly International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2025

If Northern Lights are still not on your bucket list yet, this is your sign to add them. And who knows? Maybe one day, you will be watching them from space, too.