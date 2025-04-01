7 Best International Destinations For Slow Travel That Are Totally Worth Your Time

In a time where travel often feels like a race to tick off landmarks, slow travel offers a refreshing alternative. It's about moving at a relaxed pace, appreciating the little moments, and immersing yourself in local culture without a packed itinerary. Whether it's lingering over coffee at a quiet cafe, wandering through charming streets with no set plan, or simply soaking in the beauty of a place, slowing down makes every journey more meaningful. If you're craving a trip that's less about schedules and more about experience, these slow travel destinations invite you to take it easy and truly savour the moment.

Here Are Top 7 International Destinations For Slow Travel:

1. Kyoto, Japan

If there's one place that truly honours the art of slowing down, it's Kyoto. While Tokyo buzzes with energy, Kyoto is all about quiet lanes, wooden machiya houses, and the occasional geisha sighting in Gion. Spend your mornings strolling through bamboo forests in Arashiyama, take a moment to appreciate the stillness at one of the city's many temples, or simply enjoy a multi-course kaiseki meal that stretches over hours. Kyoto teaches you that time isn't meant to be rushed.

Kyoto, Japan. Photo: iStock

2. Luang Prabang, Laos

Luang Prabang is the kind of place that makes you want to put your phone away. Monks in saffron robes walk the streets at sunrise, French colonial buildings line the riverbanks, and the Mekong flows lazily alongside it all. Mornings are best spent watching the alms-giving ceremony, afternoons call for long lunches by the river, and evenings are perfect for catching golden-hour views from Mount Phousi. No one's in a hurry here, and you won't be either.

Amalfi Coast, Italy. Photo: iStock

3. Amalfi Coast, Italy

Italy is practically designed for slow travel, and the Amalfi Coast is proof. Picture pastel-hued villages perched on cliffs, lemon groves scenting the air, and the Mediterranean sparkling under the sun. The only real way to experience this region is to move at its unhurried rhythm — long lunches with a glass of limoncello, meandering walks through Positano's staircases, and hours spent just watching the waves. Trust the Italians, they know how to take it slow.

Ubud, Bali. Photo: iStock

4. Ubud, Bali

If slowing down had a spiritual home, it would be Ubud. Surrounded by rice paddies and dense jungles, this Balinese town is all about mindful living. Whether it's a sunrise yoga class, an afternoon of reading in a cafe, or an evening spent watching traditional dance performances, Ubud reminds you that life isn't meant to be a race. And let's be honest-having a fresh coconut in hand while doing absolutely nothing sounds pretty perfect.

Porto, Portugal. Photo: iStock

5. Porto, Portugal

Lisbon may be Portugal's star, but Porto is where you go to truly unwind. This riverside city moves at a dreamy pace — think slow walks across the Dom Luis I Bridge, afternoons spent tasting port wine in the Douro Valley, and evenings watching the sky turn pink over the Ribeira district. The best way to experience Porto? Sit by the river with a glass of vinho verde and just watch the world go by.

6. Galle, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's southern coast is known for its pristine beaches, but Galle is where you go when you want to take it slow. A former Dutch trading port, this fortified town is a maze of cobbled streets, boutique cafes, and hidden courtyards. Walk the ramparts at sunset, linger over a cup of Ceylon tea, or browse through local art shops. There's no rush to be anywhere-just how slow travel should be.

Quebec City, Canada. Photo: iStock

7. Quebec City, Canada

If you've ever dreamed of a slow-paced European holiday but without the transatlantic flight, Quebec City is your answer. With its cobblestone streets, charming bistros, and old-world architecture, it feels like a slice of France in North America. Spend your days wandering through Old Quebec, indulging in long meals filled with buttery pastries, and stopping to chat with friendly locals. The city's pace is delightfully unhurried, and you'll want to savour every second of it.