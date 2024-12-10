Viral: Irish Vlogger Rides Mumbai Local, "Bro Played On Beginner Mode," Says Internet

An Irish-Persian influencer travel vlog in Mumbai has gone viral on Instagram and prompted dares from city inhabitants in the comments. The vlogger Sean Hammond recently rode on a Mumbai local train and documented his experience on a short reel. He notes that this mode of transport is known to be "famously chaotic." In the now-viral video, we see him booking a second-class ticket to Bandra East. He gets on the train and is initially surprised at the lack of crowds. "It's not actually that busy," he says. However, when the train stops at the next station and people rush in, he admits that he "spoke too soon."

He turns the camera to show us how passengers are getting on and off the train while it is still moving. "But to be honest, I thought it was going to be a lot more chaotic and that I'd have a lot less personal space," he wrote. He gets down at a railway station and delivers his verdict: "So I hate to disappoint you. But to be honest, it's kinda just like getting the Tube in London." In the caption, he wrote, "I've heard so many crazy things about this train service but to be honest it was way more relaxed than I thought. The only thing that stood out to me was that people jumped on and off while the train was still moving. Apart from that it's actually standard. There are even fans inside the trains, on the ceiling, to keep you cool and to keep the air circulating. It only cost 5RP which is like 5c for a 20-minute journey, so all in all, you really can't complain! And yes I mean it when I say it's just like the tube in London!"

Watch the complete video below:

The reel has clocked over 1.5 million views so far. In the comments, many users pointed out that peak-hour local trains would be much more crowded. Several of them jokingly challenged the vlogger to try travelling by one of them. Many people also liked the choice of song for the reel: "Chaiyya Chaiyya," the iconic track filmed above a train as depicted in the 1988 Bollywood film, 'Dil Se.'

Check out some of the reactions to Sean's viral video below:

"Bro played on beginner mode."

"Congrats! You successfully avoided the rush hours."

"Beta, bach gaya tu. Maut se khelna mat dobara." ["Son, you got saved. Don't play with life and death again."]

"Kudos to you for trying it! I never recommended that anyone take trains during peak hours. You'll float away."

"Take Virar fast and try to get down at Borivali. Don't even dare to think to do so."

"Take a train from Dadar to Thane at 6 pm, then we will talk!"

"Central side. Morning 8-9 am trains. Try it. You won't be disappointed."

"Take a train from Kurla around 8 am."

"Seriously though, whoever's suggesting these songs deserves a round of applause!"

"Music choice is 10/10."