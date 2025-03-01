Mumbai Airport Enhances Multi-Level Parking With UPI And FASTag-Based Cashless Payments

Gone are the days when you needed to stuff your purse with bundles of cash while travelling. While carrying some cash is always advisable, the steady surge in cashless digital payments has made transactions smoother and more convenient. Speaking of digital transactions, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has implemented a similar system in its Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP). Passengers can now make payments using debit/credit cards, FASTag, digital wallets, or UPI. This advanced mode of payment aims to improve traffic flow, reduce wait times, and allow travellers to park their vehicles with ease.

This hassle-free, cashless initiative advances the Government of India's "Digital India" program by enabling MLCP customers to pay for parking using a variety of digital options, claims CSMIA. FASTag counters have been installed in every customer lane at the MLCP to facilitate a faster and more efficient entry and exit process. CSMIA is committed to further reducing the use of cash by promoting digital payments, as 66 percent of passengers prefer to pay with FASTag.

Currently, 10-15 percent of customers use UPI, credit, or debit cards, 5 percent reserve parking spaces in advance, and 66 percent opt for FASTag as their primary payment method at CSMIA's MLCP. CSMIA hopes to further decrease cash transactions by collaborating with stakeholders and encouraging consumers to adopt automated digital payment methods, as 85 percent of passengers are already making cashless transactions.

A CSMIA representative stated that Mumbai Airport is setting "new benchmarks" for smart airport solutions, enhancing "efficiency, transparency, and sustainability through digital innovation." "The airport encourages passengers to adopt the new digital payment options. CSMIA remains dedicated to delivering a world-class experience for all travelers," the spokesperson added.

