8 Events You Can't Miss This March In India: Art, Music, Culture, And More

March in India is an all-access pass to some of the most exciting cultural experiences of the year. From chart-topping international artists and Bollywood's biggest night to soulful ghazal evenings and flea markets bursting with creativity, there's something for every kind of culture enthusiast. Whether you're chasing an adrenaline rush at a marathon, vibing to EDM beats, or soaking in the magic of poetry under the stars, this month is packed with events you won't want to miss. The only challenge? Picking which ones to attend! So, grab your calendar — it's time to plan a March to remember.

Here Are 8 Must-Attend Events In India In March 2025:

1. Mahindra Percussion Festival

When: March 1-2

Where: Prestige Centre For Performing Arts, Bengaluru

Ticket: Starts from INR750

Drumming up a storm in Bengaluru, the Mahindra Percussion Festival is all about rhythm, beats, and high-energy performances. This unique festival brings together some of the best percussionists from India and around the world, blending traditional and modern styles in an electrifying musical experience. If the sound of djembe, mridangam, or tabla gets your heart racing, consider this your official weekend plan. Book here.

Photo: Courtesy of Aadyam Theatre

2. Chandni Raatein by Aadyam Theatre

When: March 1-2

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi

Ticket: Starts from INR399

If poetry, ghazals, and timeless melodies speak to your soul, then Chandni Raatein is calling your name. This two-day event by Aadyam Theatre in Delhi is a mesmerising ode to the art of storytelling through music and poetry. Expect legendary artists, deeply moving performances, and an ambience that transports you to a bygone era. It's the kind of evening where every note lingers long after the show ends. Book here.

3. Bombay Gymkhana 10K Run

When: March 2

Where: Bombay Gymkhana

Ticket: Starts from INR950

Kickstart your month with a burst of energy at the Bombay Gymkhana 10K Run in Mumbai. Known for its iconic race route through South Bombay's historic streets, this event is for fitness enthusiasts of all levels lace up to take on the challenge. Whether you're aiming for a personal best or just looking to soak in the city's morning buzz, this race is the perfect excuse to get moving. Bonus: The post-run camaraderie and a vibrant finish-line vibe make it worth every step. Book here.

Photo: iStock

4. Zedd Telos Asia Tour

When: March 6

Where: Sunburn Arena, Bengaluru

Ticket: Starts from INR1,250

Grammy-winning DJ Zedd is bringing his Telos Asia Tour to Bengaluru, and it promises to be nothing short of a visual and sonic spectacle. With his signature hits like Clarity and Stay the Night, Zedd's live sets are known for their pulsating beats and stunning production. If you're into EDM and love a good night out, this gig is where you want to be. Pro tip: get your tickets ASAP, because this one's selling fast. Book here.

5. Windows To The Gods - 3rd Edition

When: March 7-12

Where: Bikaner House, New Delhi

Ticket: Open for all

Art meets mythology at Windows to the Gods, an immersive exhibition in Delhi that takes visitors on a journey through India's divine past. Showcasing stunning paintings, intricate sculptures, and thought-provoking installations, this event dives deep into the visual storytelling of Indian deities and folklore. Whether you're an art lover or a history buff, expect to leave with a newfound appreciation for India's rich cultural heritage.

Photo: Instagram/Kalakriti Art Gallery

6. Lollapalooza India 2025

When: March 8-9

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

Ticket: Starts from INR9,999

It's back, and it's bigger than ever! Lollapalooza India 2025 is taking over Mumbai for two days of non-stop music, epic performances, and an atmosphere buzzing with energy. With a diverse lineup featuring global superstars and homegrown talent, this festival is the ultimate dream for music lovers. From indie rock to pop anthems and EDM bangers, there's a setlist for everyone. And let's be honest, is there anything better than grooving under the open sky with thousands of fellow music fans? Book here.

Photo: Courtesy of Lollapalooza India.

7. Sobha Realty IIFA Weekend 2025

When: March 9

Where: JECC, Jaipur

Ticket: Starts from INR4,000

Bollywood's biggest night just got even grander! IIFA 2025 marks its 25th anniversary, and this milestone edition is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Jaipur, Rajasthan. With its regal forts, grand palaces, and a cinematic charm of its own, the Pink City is the perfect host for this star-studded extravaganza. Expect dazzling red-carpet moments, electrifying performances, and a celebration of Indian cinema like never before. Whether you're a die-hard Bollywood fan or just in it for the glitz and glamour, this one's a must-attend. Book here.

8. Sunday Soul Sante: Tropical Edition

When: March 23

Where: Ecoworld, Bengaluru

Ticket: Starts from INR350

For those who love all things artsy, quirky, and handmade, Sunday Soul Sante in Bengaluru is your happy place. This vibrant flea market-meets-art festival is packed with over 200 indie stalls, live music, food trucks, and a whole lot of creative energy. Whether you're looking to shop for unique finds, enjoy some great music, or just soak in the feel-good vibes, this is the perfect way to wrap up your March. Book here.