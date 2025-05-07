7 Lesser-Known Summer Getaways Beyond The Himalayas That Locals Swear By

When the summer heat kicks in and hill stations like Manali and Leh get crowded and overpriced, it's worth looking beyond the usual suspects. Across India, there are cooler, quieter corners that stay off most tourist maps-even during peak season. Whether it's misty highlands in the South or hidden valleys in the Northeast, these lesser-known spots offer everything you want from a summer escape: fresh air, scenic views, and far fewer crowds. If you're after a peaceful break without the chaos of overdone hill stations, these seven offbeat summer destinations beyond the Himalayas might just be your perfect getaway.

Here's Your Summer Wishlist Beyond The Himalayas:

1. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Best For: Slow travel and rice field selfies

Hidden away in the lower Subansiri district, Ziro Valley feels like a laidback cousin to the better-known North East hotspots. Think bamboo homestays, Apatani tribal culture, and endless rice paddies under a moody sky. Even in June, temperatures stay in the 20s. Don't expect luxury resorts-but if birdwatching at 6am and pork with bamboo shoot sound like your vibe, Ziro's got you.

2. Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Tirthan Valley. Photo: Unsplash

Best For: Trout fishing and not seeing another tourist for days

Yes, it's technically in Himachal, but Tirthan is a far cry from the chaos of Shimla and Manali. Just a few hours from Aut (on the Delhi-Manali highway), the valley hugs the Tirthan River and offers chilly dips, forest hikes, and simple stays. Nearby, the Great Himalayan National Park (a UNESCO site) is heaven for trekkers who prefer cedar-scented paths to crowded trails.

3. Ponmudi, Kerala

Best For: Road trippers and weekenders from Trivandrum

Just 60 km from Kerala's capital, Ponmudi is a hill station that somehow hasn't been Instagrammed to death yet. The drive up is a winding stretch of lush hairpin bends, and the reward is misty trails, tea gardens, and small cottages overlooking rolling hills. You won't find buzzing cafes or boutique shops here-just green silence and the occasional monkey showdown.

4. Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Lambasingi. Photo: iStock

Best For: Unexpected chill and sunrise chasers

Known as the 'Kashmir of Andhra', this tiny village sits over 1000 metres above sea level and regularly sees misty mornings and cool breezes-even in June. It's one of the few places in the state that brushes single-digit temperatures in winter. In summer, it stays comfortably cool and relatively tourist-free. Coffee plantations, strawberry farms, and quiet hilltop viewpoints? Yes please.

5. Chikhaldara, Maharashtra

Best For: Central India's best-kept secret

If you're stuck in Nagpur or Amravati during the summer, Chikhaldara is your ticket to fresh air. The only coffee-growing area in the state, this plateau sits over 1100 metres high and offers cooler temps, deep forests, and a touch of history (the Mahabharata says Bheema killed Keechaka here). Add waterfalls, viewpoints, and wildlife from the nearby Melghat Tiger Reserve, and you've got yourself a sneaky summer escape.

6. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Yercaud. Photo: iStock

Best For: Budget-friendly chill with a colonial twist

Often overlooked in favour of Ooty or Kodaikanal, Yercaud is perched in the Shevaroy Hills and offers much of the same cool comfort-without the chaos. Summer highs hover around 25 degrees Celsius, and there's enough to keep you busy without wearing you out: think coffee estates, heritage hotels, boating on the lake, and that classic South Indian filter coffee.

7. Kanatal, Uttarakhand

Best For: Campfires, apple orchards and sunset views

A quieter alternative to Mussoorie, Kanatal sits at over 2500 metres and doesn't try too hard to impress-which is exactly why people fall in love with it. There's paragliding, jungle walks, and scenic drives to nearby Tehri Lake, but mostly it's about sitting back with a book and watching the clouds roll over. Bonus: it's relatively close to Delhi, making it a solid weekend option.