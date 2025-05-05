10 Smart Travel Hacks For Vacationing During Peak Summer In India

Wish to travel through India during the scorching summer months? Bold move. With mercury often soaring past 45 degrees Celsius in places like Rajasthan and Delhi, peak summer travel here isn't for the faint-hearted — but it can be absolutely worth it if you plan smart and stay prepared. From mango season in the lush south to the breezy Himalayan trails up north, there's a lot to love, stroll, sip, and snack your way through. Here are 10 clever, practical hacks that will help you stay cool, safe, energised, and sane while travelling through India in the relentless summer heat.

Here Are 10 Useful Tips To Travel During Peak Indian Summer:

1. Go Hill Or Go Home

If your travel dates are locked for May or June, your best bet is to head upwards. Think Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, or parts of the North-East. Shimla, Manali, Darjeeling, and Gangtok all offer a cool reprieve from the plains. Bonus: Fewer crowds mid-week and better chances of finding deals on homestays.

2. Time Your Day Like A Local

Noon to 3pm is prime oven-time. Locals often take a break or nap (yes, even in cities). Beat the heat by waking early for sightseeing and keeping afternoons reserved for shaded cafes, indoor museums or simply chilling in your hotel with a fan on full blast.

3. Stay Hydrated, But Smartly

Drink lots of fluids to avoid dehydration. Photo: Unsplash

Water is life, yes. But don't rely on just bottled mineral water (which can sometimes be fake or overpriced in touristy spots). Buy a reusable water bottle with an in-built filter like LifeStraw or carry electrolyte sachets to avoid dehydration. Coconut water, available almost everywhere, is also a great (and tasty) hydration hack.

4. Light Cotton Is Your Best Friend

Stick to loose-fitting, breathable cotton or linen clothes. Avoid dark colours which absorb heat, and say no to anything synthetic. Pack a scarf or dupatta — it's useful for shielding your neck, face, or head from direct sun and dust, especially in drier states like Rajasthan.

5. Download The Right Apps

From Ola and Uber for air-conditioned rides to Zomato for cool cafe suggestions, having a few handy apps makes travel easier. Also consider installing a good weather and AQI (air quality) app — especially for metro cities like Delhi, where dust and smog can worsen in summer.

6. Plan Travel Around Mango Season

Taste the magic of Indian mangoes. Photo: Unsplash

Summer is mango season in India — and it's serious business. If you're headed to Maharashtra, Gujarat or Andhra Pradesh, time your visit to local mango festivals or orchards. You'll never look at supermarket mangoes the same way again.

7. Say Yes To Siestas, Not Street Food

As tempting as that chaat stall may look, summer heat and unhygienic handling don't mix well. Stick to reputable eateries, or choose freshly-cooked items over pre-prepared snacks. Upset stomachs in 45 degrees Celsius heat? A hard pass.

8. Pick Morning Or Late-Night Transport

Trains and buses during peak afternoon can feel like a steam room, especially if they're non-AC. Booking early morning or overnight travel not only helps avoid heat, but often means fewer delays and less chaos at stations.

9. Use SPF Like It's Your Job

Make sure to use sun protection. Photo: Pexels

Whether you're in humid Mumbai or dry Jaipur, the UV index is brutal. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or above is a must — even if you're mostly indoors. Reapply every 3-4 hours, and throw in a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to complete the look (and the protection).

10. Don't Overpack Your Itinerary

Trying to tick off 15 sites in two days? Not in this heat. Leave buffer time, build in breaks, and allow space for impromptu plans. Indian summers can be unpredictable — one day it's dry, the next day there's a sudden storm or power cut.