5 Secret Waterfalls In India Ideal For A Summer Trek

India's scorching summer demands a cool escape, and few things beat the thrill of a forest trek that ends at a quiet, hidden waterfall. Ditch the overcrowded tourist spots — these lesser-known falls offer breathtaking views, refreshing natural pools, and the kind of calm that's hard to find. Whether you're after a quick hike or a longer trail, each waterfall brings its own charm and sense of reward. It may take some effort to reach them, but every step through dense greenery leads to a slice of untouched paradise. Here are five secret waterfalls perfect for your summer trekking adventure.

Here Are 5 Hidden Waterfall Treks In India For Summer 2025:

1. Nuranang Falls, Arunachal Pradesh

Where: Near Tawang

Difficulty Level: Moderate | Best Time To Visit: May to November

Most people head to Tawang for the monastery, but just 2 km from the town of Jang lies Nuranang Falls — a 100-metre drop of icy white water that feels almost out of place in its untouched, alpine-like setting. Also known as Jang Falls, it requires a short trek from the road, but the sound of crashing water long before you see the fall will push you forward. Not only is it stunning, but it's also tied to local folklore and was featured in a Bollywood song, if that sort of trivia thrills you.

2. Chadwick Falls, Himachal Pradesh

Chadwick Falls. Photo: Instagram/the_diary_of_a_solivagant

Where: Just outside Shimla

Difficulty Level: Easy | Best Time To Visit: July to October

Skip Shimla's overdone Mall Road scenes and head to Chadwick Falls, a little-known gem that locals love but few tourists talk about. It's barely a 45-minute walk from Summer Hill and takes you through pine forests with a side of misty mountain views. At 100 metres tall, the waterfall isn't the tallest on this list, but its setting — surrounded by thick deodar and oak trees — makes it feel properly hidden. Ideal for beginners or anyone just wanting a quiet picnic with views.

3. Bhim Lat Waterfall, Rajasthan

Bhim Lat Waterfall. Photo: Instagram/magikindia

Where: Bundi district

Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate | Best Time To Visit: July to September

Yes, Rajasthan has waterfalls. Bhim Lat near Bundi is the kind of place you wouldn't expect in a state best known for sand dunes and forts. The trek is short — just under 2 km — but gives you a glimpse of the Aravalli hills' greener side during monsoon. The fall drops into a cave-like opening, giving it a hidden sanctuary vibe. Bonus: You'll probably have the place to yourself, save for a few langurs keeping an eye from the treetops.

4. Thoovanam Falls, Kerala

Thoovanam Falls. Photo: Instagram/natureskaper

Where: Inside Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, Idukki

Difficulty Level: Moderate | Best Time To Visit: June to October

Hidden deep in Kerala's Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, Thoovanam Falls is a roaring cascade along the Pambar River. Reaching it involves a 3-4 km guided trek that takes you through wildlife-rich terrain — expect to spot peacocks, giant squirrels, and maybe even elephants from a safe distance. The fall is around 84 feet tall, with a natural plunge pool that's perfect for a post-hike cooldown. Because it's within a protected area, you'll need permission and a guide, but the experience feels wild in the best way.

5. Kudlu Theertha Falls, Karnataka

Kudlu Theertha Falls. Photo: Instagram/sharathgowda04

Where: Near Agumbe, Udupi district

Difficulty Level: Moderate | Best Time To Visit: June to September

Tucked away inside the dense Western Ghats near Agumbe — often called the Cherrapunji of South India — Kudlu Theertha is a vision straight out of a monsoon daydream. The trek to the falls takes around 3 km through thick rainforest trails, so don't expect phone signal or roadside chai stalls. But once you're there, a 126-foot waterfall plunging into a serene natural pool makes the effort feel tiny. It's one of the few falls in the area that hasn't been swarmed by weekenders yet.