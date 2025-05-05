Katy Perry Vacations In Mexico With Her Girl Gang. Heres What You Can Do Too

Katy Perry recently made a vibrant stop in Mexico during her The Lifetimes Tour. While she lit up the stage for a sea of cheering fans, the pop icon also took time off to soak in the local charm, with her girl gang by her side. Want a glimpse of the fun? Just head to Katy's Instagram, where she posted a delightful carousel of pictures and videos. From jaw-dropping scenic spots to unforgettable moments, Katy is giving major travel goals to her fans.

One of the standout locations was Quetzalcoatl's Nest – a stunning residential complex in Naucalpan near Mexico City, crafted by architect Javier Senosiain. With its surreal architecture and lush surroundings, it made for the perfect backdrop to her explorations. The group also enjoyed serene moments on expansive green lawns.

And of course, no trip is complete without indulging in the local cuisine – Katy Perry gave us a peek at the delicious bites that were clearly a highlight of the getaway. To round it all off, the singer shared snippets from her stage performances too.

In her caption, Katy Perry wrote, “Tia Katy's Mexico Adventures on The Lifetimes Tour.”

Like Katy Perry, if you are also planning an all-girls trip to Mexico, here are some things you must add to your itinerary:

1. Beach Day in Tulum

Spend a sunny day at Tulum's beautiful beaches. The soft white sand and clear turquoise water are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, or just lounging with a drink in hand. You can rent a beach bed, listen to laid-back music and enjoy good conversation with your girls.

2. Swim in a cenote

Cenotes are natural freshwater pools. Some are open like lakes, others are tucked inside caves with sunlight streaming through. The water is cool, clear and super refreshing. Gran Cenote, Cenote Calavera and Cenote Azul are all great options for a peaceful swim.

3. Street Food in Mexico City

Skip the fancy restaurants and hit the streets for some of the best food you will ever have. Try tacos al pastor, tamales, churros and street corn (elotes). Walk through local markets, grab a bite at every stop and make it a fun little foodie adventure.

4. Tequila tasting in Guadalajara

Take a trip to the heart of tequila country and join a tasting tour. Learn how tequila is made, try different types and maybe even discover a new favourite.

5. Night out in Playa del Carmen

End your day dancing under the stars in Playa. There are beach clubs, rooftop lounges and live music spots all over. Dress up, grab your girls and go have some fun.