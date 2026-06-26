Is Buckingham Palace Open This Summer Amid 369 Million Pound Renovations? Full Visitor Guide Inside

A visit to Buckingham Palace has long been a highlight of any London itinerary. From its stately facade to the grandeur of its State Rooms, the residence of the British monarch continues to draw thousands of visitors every year. Currently, the Palace is in the midst of a major, decade-long refurbishment project. The good news is that Buckingham Palace remains open to visitors, with arrangements in place to ensure tourists can still enjoy this iconic landmark without disruption.

Why Buckingham Palace Is Undergoing Renovation

Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a large-scale refurbishment programme estimated at 369 million pounds. The 10-year project, which began in April 2017 and is scheduled for completion in 2027, focuses on essential upgrades rather than cosmetic changes.

Much of the Palace's infrastructure, including electrical cabling, plumbing and heating systems, has not been updated since the 1950s. The ongoing works aim to replace ageing systems and prevent long-term damage to both the building and its priceless contents. Without this overhaul, experts warn, the risk to the structure would continue to grow.

King Charles will not live at Buckingham Palace after its refurbishment finishes next year, ending nearly two centuries of the central London landmark serving as the British monarch's primary residence.

Will Renovations Affect Your Visit?

Despite the scale of the work, visitors can still explore Buckingham Palace during its summer opening. Traditionally, the Palace welcomes the public when senior members of the Royal Family are away for the summer.

As per reports, refurbishment work is paused between July and September, ensuring minimal disruption for visitors during peak tourist season. The annual summer exhibition also continues as planned, offering access to the State Rooms and curated displays.

Outside of the summer months, the Palace opens on select dates for guided tours, which are more limited in availability.

Also Read: 6 Things You Should Definitely Do On Your First London Trip

Summer Opening: What To Expect

Dates: For 2026, Buckingham Palace's State Rooms will be open from 9 July to 27 September. This is the best time for travellers to experience the interiors at their fullest.

Timings: Visiting hours vary depending on the month and day. In July and August, the palace is open daily from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm (Last admission is at 5:15 pm).

A full visit typically takes between two and two-and-a-half hours, especially if you plan to explore the gardens. The route includes a walk along a gravel path of about half a kilometre, so comfortable footwear is recommended.

What To Wear: There is no formal dress code, making the experience accessible and relaxed while still maintaining decorum.

Ticket Prices And Booking Tips

A timed ticketing system is in place, with entry slots every 15 minutes. Visitors are advised to arrive exactly at their allotted time to avoid crowding and ensure smooth entry.

Advance booking is highly recommended, particularly during the busy summer season.

Ticket prices for the State Rooms are:

Adult (25+): 33.00 pounds

Young Person (18-24): 21.50 pounds

Child (5-17): 16.50 pounds

Disabled Person: 16.50 pounds

Under 5 and Access Companions: Free

Same-day tickets may be available but typically cost 2 to 4 pounds more, and are subject to availability.

Facilities And Accessibility

Toilets and baby-care facilities are located in the garden area at the end of the visitor route. There are no facilities at the beginning, so planning ahead is recommended.

Visitors with disabilities can request alternative arrangements. It is advisable to contact the specialist team in advance to ensure appropriate support is in place.

Food, Drinks, And Break Spots

During the summer opening, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Garden Cafe on the West Terrace. The setting overlooks the Palace lawns and lake, offering light meals, cakes, afternoon tea, and beverages.

An ice-cream stand is also available along the garden path. Both are located towards the end of the visitor route, meaning access comes after completing the tour of the State Rooms.

Food and drink are not permitted inside the Palace, except for bottled water.

Important Rules And Security Guidelines

Visitors should be prepared for airport-style security screening on arrival. Carrying minimal belongings can help speed up the process.

Certain items must be checked in, including small knives, scissors, pushchairs, long umbrellas, and sealed alcoholic drinks. Larger or prohibited items such as drones, oversized bags, and bicycles are not allowed inside the premises.

Smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited within the Palace and its gardens.

Backpacks must not be worn inside, and large bags are restricted.

Animals, except for guide and assistance animals, are not allowed.

Photography is not permitted inside Buckingham Palace or during guided garden tours. However, visitors are encouraged to take photographs in designated outdoor areas for non-commercial purposes.

A Working Landmark That Welcomes Visitors

In 2023-24, there were 5,30,000 visitors to Buckingham Palace. The ongoing refurbishment underscores the effort required to maintain such an iconic site for future generations.

For travellers planning a London trip this summer, the Palace continues to offer a rich and memorable experience, proving that even during renovation, its historic charm and cultural significance remain firmly intact.