Karnataka's Golden Chariot Luxury Train Will Return Next Month In New Avatar - Here's What To Expect

This train was rolled out in 2020, and revamped in 2022 (Photo: goldenchariot.org)

Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train, which is a depiction of the rich cultural heritage of the state of Karnataka is all set to hit the track again this year from December 14 in a new avatar, said Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in a statement on Thursday. As per the IRCTC officials, the scheduled itinerary for season 2024-25, the first train Pride of Karnataka, will start its journey on December 14 from Bengaluru covering Bandipur, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmangalur, Hampi, Goa and back to Bengaluru. The journey will be completed in 5 nights and 6 days.

The second train, Jewels of South, will start on December 21 from Bengaluru covering Mysore, Kanchipuram, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Cochin, Chertala and back to Bengaluru. The journey will be completed in 5 nights and 6 days. On 4th January, 1st February and 1st March, Pride of Karnataka Train will again operate, while on 15th February, Jewels of South Train will start its second journey.

Golden Chariot offers world-class on-board accommodation with 13 double-bedded cabins, 26 twin-bedded cabins, and 1 cabin for differently abled guests. The train can accommodate up to 80 guests in its 40 cabins. The train boasts several on-board features and amenities, such as renovated luxurious cabins with upholstered furniture, elegant drapery and well-maintained attached bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands, and an exquisite range of linen. Smart TVs with a variety of WIFI-enabled subscriptions offering on-board infotainment to the guests, said the statement from IRCTC.

The train is also well equipped with CCTV cameras and a Fire Alarm System for providing the guests with enhanced security. For the on-board recreation and relaxation of the guests, Golden Chariot has a dedicated Spa - Arogya wherein guests can enjoy an array of spa therapies, including Arogya Spa therapies. The spa also has been equipped with modern workout machines for fitness enthusiasts.

The Golden Chariot has two exquisite restaurants namely Ruchi and Nalapak serving an array of international and local delicacies. Madira, the bar serves the choicest of wines, beers and spirits. The tariff of the Golden Chariot luxury tourist train is inclusive of all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues in accordance with the itinerary. Interested tourists may contact IRCTC through various platforms.

Notably, the train was rolled out in 2020, and revamped in 2022 with new amenities post-COVID-19.

