Viral Video Shows Innovative Flat Baggage Scales At Japan Airport, Gets 2 Million Views

A video showing innovative baggage scales at a Japanese airport has taken the internet by storm. What is so special about these luggage scales? They are flat on the floor, so you can just roll your suitcases on them to check their weight without making any extra effort to lift the bags to put them on the scales. The video, shared on Instagram handle '@lounge.guru', showcased the scenes inside Japan's Haneda airport, where people were coming and going near the luggage scales to get their suitcases weighed. The side note read, "Fixing a problem we didn't know we had. At Haneda Airport in Japan, the baggage scales are flat on the floor—no more awkward lifting! Just roll your suitcase on, and it's instantly weighed and connected directly to the belt. The check-in clerk doesn't even have to touch it. Efficient, seamless, and so very Japanese."

The video garnered more than 2 million views on Instagram. Several people shared their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, "Makes so much sense! Why are they raised elsewhere?"

Another user added, "The thing is they're actually trying to solve real problems rather than focusing on AI and replacing humans."

Someone commented, "Japan, a country of common sense."

A person joked, "If one can lift the luggage, it's presumed to be within the weight limit. Reason for raised platforms. Plus, the added workout checks whether the passenger is fit to travel."

"I flew out of Tokyo's Narita airport like 2 weeks ago, they used the same baggage scales used everywhere else," read a comment.

A viewer shared, "Lol. It is also to prevent you from lifting underneath the scale and lowering the bag weight. My dad told me it was a big thing in the 90s and early 2000s."

"So much common sense and why don't other countries learn," remarked a user.

