Viral: Furious IndiGo Passenger Posts About Damaged Bags, Airline Offers Voucher

A post about a passenger's baggage being allegedly damaged while flying with IndiGo Airlines has gone viral on social media. The video, posted on X by a user named Shravan Singh Rajpurohit, shows the confrontation between a ground staff member of the airline and the passenger (who remains behind the camera). The staff member is heard telling the latter, "You can't take my video." He is seen walking back behind the counter, but the passenger continues filming. He wonders aloud what's to be done now about his damaged luggage. He moves the camera towards his baggage trolleys and zooms in on a suitcase, a backpack and a tote bag (with one broken handle strap).

He moves the camera back towards the staff member and challenges him to call the police. In the caption of the post, the X user stated that he was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru via MAA (Chennai International Airport) when his luggage was damaged.

Wow What a help Dear @IndiGo6E



See ur Staff Super Behaviour Wow Great Indian Airline



My All Baggage's Are Damaged from ur Side My journey from Delhi to Blr via MAA@RamMNK @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official @aaichnairport @MoCA_GoI @BLRAirport @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/x8BNgONrOL — Shravan Singh Rajpurohit (@ShravanRajSiddi) February 12, 2025

The video has been widely circulated on social media. IndiGo responded to the X post and apologised to the passenger. They wrote, "Sir, we sincerely apologise for the experience you had during your recent travel with us. While minor wear and tear can sometimes occur during the loading and unloading process, we understand this can still be upsetting. To regain your trust, our team has extended a voucher, and the details have been sent to your registered email. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard for a favourable experience soon."

To regain your trust, our team has extended a voucher and the details have been sent to your registered email. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to welcoming you onboard for a favorable experience soon. Team IndiGo (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 17, 2025

