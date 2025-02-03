Viral: IndiGo Flyer Finds Weight Difference Of 2.3 Kg For Same Bag Across Counters, Airline Responds

An IndiGo passenger flying from Chandigarh airport to Delhi on January 30, 2025, found a glitch in the baggage weighing machine. Every airline has a baggage weight allowance and if you wish to carry a bag heavier than the limit, you will have to pay extra charges. In the viral Instagram video, the user (@thewolfofjobstreet) found an incredible difference of 2.3 kg for his bag on two different machines. IndiGo has responded to the complaint.

In the clip, we see a blue luggage weighing 14.5 kg on the left counter and the same bag shows 12.2 kg when placed on the right counter. The user checks the bag multiple times on both counters to confirm the discrepancy.

In the video, he says, "As a frequent traveller, I just lose faith in the system or the machinery at the airport. This is an important factor because there have been times when I have actually paid extra for all the extra luggage weight that I have been carrying and suddenly all these question marks come to my head."

In the caption, he added, "Can these machines be easily manipulated? I hope this is a rare case and a technical glitch." Talking about the incident, he shared, "I generally felt that my bag wasn't as heavy as it showed, so the lady at the counter asked me to check it on the other belt. And to my surprise, it showed a different number! These little things break our trust in the system. I hope this is taken up very seriously."

Responding to the video, IndiGo commented, "Hi, we appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We'd like to inform you that the weighing machines are calibrated and certified by the airport operator at regular intervals. Be assured, we have shared your feedback with the relevant team. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon. - Team IndiGo."

The viral video left several viewers shocked. Take a look at the reactions:

An Instagram user wrote, "It has happened to me multiple times. I'm glad you spoke up about it."

Another exclaimed, "Airports have been scamming us clearly."

A user shared, "I once paid extra for 2 kilos and was so intimidated."

Another added, "What an informative clip, it's good to know actually."