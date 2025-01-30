Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Shares His "Once-In-A-Lifetime" Maha Kumbh Experience

Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers joined millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Allahabad. The Maha Kumbh is renowned for its massive gathering of pilgrims and its deep spiritual significance. Pictures and videos surfacing on the internet capture the spiritual energy at the Mela Ground. Pieter Elbers shared a series of pictures from the sacred event on his LinkedIn profile. The photos capture the essence of Maha Kumbh: the crowd, evening aarti, naga sadhus and an overall ambience.

In the caption, Pieter Elbers wrote, "Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Once in 144 years...the largest gathering of mankind on planet Earth. 45 Crores...450 million visitors in only 45 days. The sheer scale is impossible to grasp... similar to Europe's population and more than the USA. This weekend, on Republic Day I was at the Maha Kumbh Mela, celebrating the confluence of India's culture, spirituality and heritage."

Talking about finding peace in chaos, he added, "No word, sentence, or picture can properly describe this place or the energy. I took the holy early morning dip at 5 am in the sacred confluence of rivers, the holy Sangam with about a million at the same time, surrounded by chants, prayers, devotion and the unity of humanity. Found an inexplicable moment of peace in the chaos. Humbled and grateful to be a part of something so divine, a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will cherish forever."

On a concluding note, Pieter Elbers thanked the Indigo staff deployed at Prayagraj airport for doing a good job during such rush hours. Click here for full post.

Also Read: Bhagyashree Shares Precious Moments From Her Maha Kumbh Visit With Family

Pieter Elbers has been associated with Indigo since 2022. Before that, he served as the President and CEO of KLM, the national airline of the Netherlands.