IndiGo Expands Connectivity Between Hyderabad And Madinah With Direct Flights

IndiGo launched its new direct flight service between Hyderabad and Madinah on Monday, February 24. This thrice-weekly route enhances IndiGo's network between India and Saudi Arabia by offering pilgrims and other travellers easy and reasonably priced travel alternatives. The flight, which will last around five hours and forty-seven minutes, is scheduled for Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. IndiGo now offers more than 100 flights each week to Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Madinah, with more than 190 daily departures from Hyderabad to other locations.

"The introduction of direct flights on the Madinah-Hyderabad route represents a vital bridge facilitating religious as well as cultural exchange between India & the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By commencing direct flights to Madinah, a major Islamic pilgrimage site, we aim to simplify travel within the region and beyond," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

IndiGo remains consistent in its efforts to make travel convenient for its passengers. In May last year, the airline introduced a feature that allows female travellers to know which seats other female travellers have reserved in advance during web check-in. The main objective of this initiative was to improve women travellers' safety and comfort.

The feature is specifically tailored to Passenger Name Records (PNR) with women travelers - both solo and those travelling as part of family bookings. The airline said in a statement, "IndiGo is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers. This has been introduced based on market research and is currently in pilot mode, aligning with our #GirlPower ethos."

"We are committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience for all our passengers, and this new feature is just one of the many steps we are taking towards achieving that goal," IndiGo added.