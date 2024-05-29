IndiGo Launches Female-Friendly Seat Selection Option. Here's What It Means

The objective of this initiative is to improve women's traveller safety and comfort.

IndiGo has introduced a new feature that allows female travellers to know which seats other female travellers have reserved in advance during web check-in. The main objective of this initiative is to improve women's traveller safety and comfort.

The feature is specifically tailored to Passenger Name Records (PNR) with women travellers - solo as well as part of family bookings. The airline said in a statement, "IndiGo is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers. This has been introduced basis market research, and is currently in pilot mode aligning with our #GirlPower ethos."

"We are committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience for all our passengers, and this new feature is just one of the many steps we are taking towards achieving that goal," IndiGo added.

Meanwhile, the country's largest airline announced recently that it plans to introduce business class in flights this year, as the carrier seeks to provide more options for passengers amid rising economic growth. The airline will launch a "tailor-made business product", the details of which will be unveiled around August that will also mark the 18th anniversary of the carrier. The latest announcement also comes less than a month after the profitable carrier said it would buy 30 wide-body aircraft, according to news agency PTI.

Notably, the airline only has economy class. It has a fleet of more than 360 aircraft and operates around 2,000 flights daily. The company said, "In a groundbreaking move to redefine business travel in India, IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, announces the plan to launch a tailor-made business product for India's busiest and business routes." IndiGo emphasised that it is time to go forward in its development, stating that in light of the country's booming economy and changing social goals, it is necessary to redefine premium travel in India and expand the nation's access to this service.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers added, "Over the past 18 years, India's and IndiGo's growth stories have been closely interlinked. We believe as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it's our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business," he added.