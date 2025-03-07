Viral Video Shows Railway Official Throwing Garbage From Moving Train, Ministry Takes Action

A video of an Indian Railways employee dumping garbage onto the tracks from a moving train recently surfaced on social media. The footage was reportedly captured on board the Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Special Fare SF Special, a wide gauge train that runs on Thursdays between Subedarganj (SFG) and Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

In the video, the person recording can be heard saying, "Yeh uncle saara kachra baahar phenk rahe hain tracks pe. Yeh hain Indian Railways ki haalat. Senior employee garbage baahar phenk rahein hain (This man is throwing garbage from the train onto the tracks. This is the state of Indian Railways. He is a senior employee)."

Another man intervened and said, "Aisa nahi karne ka, phir ye garbage can yaha kyu rakha hai? (Don't do this. Then why even place a dustbin here?)." The railway employee seemed unfazed as he replied with a smile, "Khaali kahaan karenge? (Where should I throw the garbage?)," suggesting that there was no other place for getting rid of the trash.

A senior IRCTC official throws garbage right from a moving train despite warnings. Scary to even imagine. pic.twitter.com/VLEQf7Rd7w — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) March 5, 2025

Soon after the video went viral, the official Railway Seva account responded to the post, stating that the On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) staff responsible for the violation had been fired and faced a heavy penalty.

The post read, "Thanks for the information, as soon we received the complaint, the railways has taken action. The OBHS staff member named Kanchan Lal working in spl train 04115 has been removed from the job. Also, a heavy penalty was imposed on the OBHS contractor. Indian Railways is working 24/7 for the service of the Nation .”

Thanks for the information, as soon we received the complaint, the railways has taken action. The OBHS staff named Kanchan Lal working in spl train 04115 has been removed from job. Also heavy penalty imposed on OBHS contractor . Indian Railways is working 24/7 for the… — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) March 6, 2025

In another post, they clarified that Indian Railways has a "well-settled mechanism for garbage disposal", but the OBHS staff violated the same, for which he has been removed, and a heavy penalty has been imposed. "Further, the staff is being counselled to ensure proper cleanliness of the trains and railway premises."

There is a well settled mechanism for garbage disposal in our Indian Railways. OBHS staff which had violated the same, has been removed and heavy penalty has been imposed. Further, the staff is being counselled to ensure proper cleanliness of the trains and railway premises. — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) March 6, 2025

Indian Railways' cleanliness practices have been a matter of concern amongst passengers for a long time now. Earlier this year, a video of a person washing a tea container with a jet spray inside a train's toilet went viral on social media. The clip left people upset and concerned about the hygiene and food safety of passengers, with many demanding an investigation into the matter.