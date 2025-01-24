Shocking Video Of Man Washing Tea Container In Train Toilet Sparks Outrage

A shocking video of a man washing a tea container with a jet spray inside a train's toilet has gone viral on social media. The clip left people upset and concerned about the hygiene and food safety of passengers, with many demanding an investigation into the matter.



"Train ki chai," read the overlay text on the video. The short clip begins with the man placing his container on an Indian toilet before using the jet spray to rinse it thoroughly. The clip has been posted by a content creator, Ayub, on Instagram with the caption, "Train ki chai."



This infuriated the users, who tagged the Indian Railways about the cleanliness and hygiene of food preparation in the trains.

A person expressed disbelief, saying, "I mean come on, you can't even trust and drink tea from a vendor."

Another commented, "This is absolutely disgusting! How can anyone drink tea prepared in such conditions?"

"This is why I avoid train food, it's not just about taste, it's about hygiene too!" read another comment.

"This should serve as a wake-up call for the railway authorities," remarked one user, emphasising the need for improved training of staff responsible for handling food and beverages in public transportation.

NDTV couldn't verify the time, date or train in which the man washed the tea container.

Back in 2018, in a similar incident, a tea vendor on the Chennai-Hyderabad Express was seen using water from a toilet to prepare tea. After his video went viral and caused outrage, Indian Railways launched an investigation and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the vendor, according to The Hindu.