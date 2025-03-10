IMD’s Yellow Alert For Himachal: Stay Safe With These 5 Travel Precautions

Planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh? You might want to rethink your plans. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for March 10 and again from March 12 to 14, according to a PTI report. The weather office has issued a warning against thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, police in Lahaul and Spiti have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from sensitive areas due to snowfall near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. While the weather has mostly remained dry since Sunday evening, some regions have experienced light snowfall.

If you love adventure and travel, heading to the hills during a thunderstorm might sound thrilling – but it comes with risks. Here are five key things to remember:

1. Check the weather before you go

Always check the forecast before heading out. If heavy rain, lightning, or storms are predicted, it is better to delay your trip. Weather in the hills can change quickly, so stay updated even during your journey.

2. Avoid open and high places

If you get caught in a thunderstorm, avoid open areas, hilltops and ridges. Lightning usually strikes the highest point, so staying at lower elevations or inside a shelter is your safest bet.

3. Stay away from metal objects

Metal conducts electricity, so avoid carrying big metal items like trekking poles or umbrellas. Maintain a safe distance from metal fences, electricity poles, or even a parked bike.

4. Find a safe spot

If you are stuck outside with no shelter, avoid standing under tall trees, especially lone ones, as they attract lightning. Instead, look for a cluster of shorter trees or a rock overhang (but not a cave's entrance, as that can be dangerous too).

5. Unplug and stay dry

If you are in a tent or a cabin, unplug electronic devices to avoid short circuits. Also, keep yourself dry because wet clothes increase the chances of electric shock in case of a lightning strike nearby.

Stay safe, be prepared, and enjoy the beauty of the hills without any unexpected shocks.