5 Budget-Friendly Getaways In India For A Perfect March Escape

March is that perfect in-between month — winter's on its way out, summer's not in full swing, and travel conditions are just right. Whether you fancy unwinding on a quiet beach, trekking through the hills, or soaking in a bit of history, India has plenty of pocket-friendly getaways. A tight budget doesn't mean dull experiences-you can still enjoy adventure, culture, and relaxation without overspending. So, grab your backpack, book those affordable stays, and set off on a memorable March trip to these budget-friendly getaways in India. Where's your next stop — the mountains, the coast, or a heritage town?

Here Are 5 Budget-Friendly March Destinations In India:

1. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is a true paradise for adventure lovers and budget travellers. Sitting pretty on the banks of the Ganges, this vibrant town offers everything from yoga retreats and river rafting to quirky cafes serving delicious budget-friendly meals.

Why March? The weather is pleasant (around 15-25 degrees Celsius), making it ideal for outdoor activities. The rafting season is in full swing, and the crowds are manageable before summer vacationers take over.

Budget Hacks: Stay in ashrams or hostels (some start at just INR300 per night), eat at local eateries like Chotiwala, and walk instead of hiring taxis.

Must-Do: Catch the evening Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat — it's a mesmerising experience, and it won't cost you a penny!

Ganga aarti at Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh. Photo: iStock

2. Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is a dream for history buffs, backpackers, and anyone who loves a laid-back vibe. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is packed with stunning temple ruins, giant boulders, and a charming hippie culture that keeps travellers coming back.

Why March? The winter crowds have thinned out, and the evenings are still cool enough for sightseeing before summer temperatures rise.

Budget Hacks: Rent a cycle or scooter to explore the ruins (INR150-INR300 per day), eat at local cafes on Hippie Island, and opt for guesthouses that charge as little as INR500 a night.

Must-Do: Sunrise at Matanga Hill — arguably one of the most stunning (and free) views in India.

3. Gokarna, Karnataka

If Goa is a little too mainstream (or expensive) for your liking, Gokarna is the perfect alternative. This coastal town has gorgeous, less crowded beaches, chilled-out cafes, and budget-friendly homestays that make it an excellent spot for an affordable beach holiday.

Why March? The weather is sunny but not unbearably hot, and the post-New Year crowds have disappeared.

Budget Hacks: Stay in beachside shacks (INR500-INR1000 per night), eat at budget cafes like Shree Shakti Cold Drinks, and skip taxis — most beaches are accessible on foot or by ferry.

Must-Do: A beach-hopping trek from Om Beach to Paradise Beach-scenic, free, and absolutely unforgettable.

Om Beach in Gokarna. Photo: iStock

4. Pushkar, Rajasthan

Pushkar isn't just about the famous camel fair. In March, this vibrant town offers a relaxed, pocket-friendly getaway with its stunning lake, lively markets, and quirky cafes serving budget-friendly food.

Why March? The weather is still pleasant before summer heat in Rajasthan kicks in, and Holi celebrations here are legendary.

Budget Hacks: Stay in dorms or budget guesthouses for INR300-INR800 a night, eat street food (dal baati churma is a must-try), and bargain hard at the bazaars.

Must-Do: Watch the sunset over Pushkar Lake — it's free, breathtaking, and the perfect way to end the day.

5. McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Dhauladhar range, McLeod Ganj is a haven for backpackers, trekkers, and food lovers. Known as the home of the Dalai Lama, it's a melting pot of Tibetan culture, stunning landscapes, and budget-friendly experiences.

Why March? The snow is melting, making way for lush greenery, and trekking routes like Triund are open but not overcrowded.

Budget Hacks: Stay in monasteries or budget hotels (INR500-INR1000 per night), enjoy affordable Tibetan food at local joints like Tibet Kitchen, and use local buses instead of taxis.

Must-Do: Hike to Triund for a breathtaking Himalayan view — no expensive tours needed!