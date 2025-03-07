Where To Find Snow In India In March: 5 Stunning Winter Wonderlands

When you think of March in India, images of blooming flowers, sunny skies, and spring festivals might come to mind. But what if we told you that winter's charm isn't entirely gone by this time? If you're someone who loves the crisp air, snow-capped peaks, and the thrill of a snowy escape, you're in luck. March might be springtime elsewhere, but India's higher altitudes are still a snowy paradise. Whether you want to ski, sip hot chocolate by a fireplace, or just roll around in the snow, here are five epic winter wonderlands where snow isn't quite ready to say goodbye yet. Here's your guide to chasing those frosty vibes before spring takes over completely.

Here Are 5 Places In India Where You Can Still Find Snow In March:

1. Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Gulmarg is India's answer to the Swiss Alps. By March, while lower regions start warming up, this Kashmiri gem remains blanketed in thick snow. The Gulmarg Gondola — one of the world's highest cable cars — whisks you up to Apharwat Peak, where powder junkies can carve through pristine slopes. Not into skiing? No problem. You can ride a sledge, build a snowman, or simply soak in the mesmerising Himalayan views with a steaming cup of Kahwa.

2. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

If you're after snow minus the crowds, Tawang is a dream come true. This charming northeastern town, perched at 10,000 feet, still sees snowfall in March. It's home to the breathtaking Sela Pass, a high-altitude marvel that looks straight out of a winter fairytale. Imagine frozen lakes, towering peaks, and Tibetan monasteries dusted in white. Tawang also boasts delicious local food-think piping hot momos and butter tea, best enjoyed as snowflakes swirl outside your window.

3. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Spiti Valley in March isn't for the faint-hearted, but that's what makes it incredible. This remote, high-altitude desert remains draped in snow, offering surreal, almost otherworldly views. The roads can be tricky, but if you make it, you're in for a treat. Monasteries like Key and Tabo appear even more magical under a thick white blanket, and the frozen Spiti River is a sight to behold. If adventure is your middle name, this place is your calling.

4. Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is the ultimate destination if you want guaranteed snow in March. This skiing paradise is still covered in fresh powder, making it a hotspot for winter sports enthusiasts. The slopes here are world-class, and even beginners can try their hand at skiing with expert trainers. Not into skiing? The cable car ride offers panoramic views of Nanda Devi and the surrounding peaks. Plus, the crisp mountain air and pine forests make it the perfect spot for a snow-filled escape.

5. Nathu La, Sikkim

If you love snow and history, Nathu La should be on your list. This high-altitude mountain pass, connecting Sikkim to Tibet, remains dusted with snow well into March. You'll need a permit to visit, but the journey is worth it. The snow-laden roads, fluttering prayer flags, and dramatic landscapes make it feel like another world. At 14,140 feet, Nathu La is not for the faint-hearted, but if you can brave the cold, it's an unforgettable experience.

Tips For Your Snowy March Escape:

Layer Up: March can be unpredictable, with chilly mornings and warmer afternoons. Dressing in layers is key.

Check Road Conditions: Some high-altitude passes might still be closed due to snow, so plan accordingly.

Book In Advance: March is a popular time for snow seekers, so secure your accommodations and activities early.

Stay Safe: If you're engaging in snow sports, ensure you have the right gear and follow safety guidelines.

So, if you're not ready to say goodbye to winter just yet, pack your bags and head to one of these snowy destinations. March might be the bridge between seasons, but in these places, winter's magic is still very much alive.