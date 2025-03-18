How to Travel To Delhi Safely During A Heatwave - 7 Tips That Will Help

As Delhi braces for soaring temperatures, travellers must take extra precautions to stay safe in the sweltering heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert, and with the first heatwave of the season setting in, it is essential to plan wisely. The temperature in Delhi, which is currently at a comfortable 31°C, might rise to 40°C by the end of March. While Delhi remains a bustling and exciting destination, a heatwave requires extra caution. If you are travelling to Delhi soon, here is a comprehensive guide on travel and experience the best that the city has to offer while braving the extreme heat.

Also Read: 6 Best Parks In Delhi To Soak Up The Spring Season

Also Read: Spring Escapes: 5 Best Places To Enjoy Spring In India In March 2025

1. Travel During Cooler Hours

Plan your outdoor activities during the early morning or late evening to avoid peak heat hours (12 PM - 4 PM). This is when the sun is at its strongest, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. If you must travel during the day, limit outdoor exposure and seek shade whenever possible.

2. Stay Hydrated

High temperatures lead to excessive sweating, which can cause dehydration. Carry a water bottle at all times and sip water frequently, even if you do not feel thirsty. Consider electrolyte-rich drinks such as coconut water or ORS solutions to maintain your body's salt balance. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, as they contribute to dehydration.

3. Wear Light and Breathable Clothing

Opt for loose, light-coloured, and breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to stay cool. Avoid dark colours, as they absorb heat. A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a scarf can provide extra protection from direct sunlight.

4. Use Sunscreen and Skin Protection

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) before stepping out. Reapply every 2-3 hours, especially if you sweat a lot. Consider using an umbrella for added sun protection.

5. Choose Air-Conditioned Transport

If possible, use air-conditioned transport such as the Delhi Metro or AC buses instead of travelling in open vehicles like auto-rickshaws. For longer commutes, pre-book a cab or use ride-hailing services to avoid unnecessary sun exposure.

6. Plan Your Accommodation Wisely

If you are staying in Delhi, book hotels with air conditioning. If that is not an option, ensure your accommodation has proper ventilation and ceiling fans.

7. Eat Light and Nutritious Meals

Heavy, oily, and spicy foods can raise body temperature and cause discomfort. Opt for fresh fruits, salads, yoghurt, and cooling drinks like buttermilk and lemon water. Avoid street food that has been exposed to heat for long hours to prevent foodborne illnesses.



By staying hydrated, dressing appropriately, and planning your travel smartly, you can enjoy your visit while staying safe. Keep an eye on the weather updates and adjust your itinerary accordingly to make the most of your trip without compromising your health. Safe travels!