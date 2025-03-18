6 Best Parks In Delhi To Soak Up The Spring Season

Spring in Delhi is pure magic. The crisp winter air fades, and the capital city transforms into a canvas of lush greenery and vibrant blooms. But let's face it: Spring is short, and it gets difficult to make the most of it in such a small period of time. Luckily, the city is blessed with gorgeous parks — from Lodhi Garden to Sunder Nursery to the Garden of Five Senses — that offer the perfect excuse to step outside. With the perfect mix of warmth and cool breezes, it's the best time to ditch the indoors and head to one of Delhi's gorgeous parks.

Here Are 6 Parks In Delhi You Must Visit This Spring:

1. Lodhi Garden

Lodhi Garden isn't just a park; it's an experience. This iconic green space, dotted with stunning 15th-century tombs, bursts into colour during spring. Think bougainvillaea-draped archways, perfectly manicured lawns, and flower beds exploding with seasonal blooms. Mornings here are particularly magical, with joggers, yoga enthusiasts, and nature lovers soaking in the fresh air. If you're after a mix of history and nature, this one's a no-brainer. Pro tip: Visit early in the morning or late afternoon for the best light (and fewer crowds).

Sunder Nursery. Photo: iStock

2. Sunder Nursery

If Lodhi Garden is the classic choice, Sunder Nursery is its chic, lesser-known sibling. Located right next to Humayun's Tomb, this 90-acre heritage park is a spring paradise. Expect lotus ponds, Mughal-inspired gardens, and an insane variety of flowers in full bloom. There's even a butterfly garden and a nursery selling plants, so you can take a bit of spring home with you. It's the perfect spot for a lazy afternoon with a book or a laid-back picnic with friends. Pro tip: Grab a bite at the in-park cafe and enjoy the view.

3. Nehru Park

For those who like their parks with a side of culture, Nehru Park is the place to be. Spring turns this 80-acre green space into a floral wonderland, perfect for a picnic or a lazy Sunday nap under a tree. The park is also a hub for live music and cultural events, so you might just stumble upon a jazz concert or an open-air performance while you're there. Pro tip: Pack a picnic, bring a frisbee, and make a day of it.

Deer Park. Photo: iStock

4. Deer Park

Deer Park in Hauz Khas is where you go when you want a mix of nature and tranquillity. As the name suggests, it's home to a herd of friendly deer, along with peacocks, rabbits, and plenty of birdlife. The walking trails here are shaded and peaceful, making it a great escape from the city's chaos. Spring makes everything greener and fresher, and if you time your visit right, you might even catch a few trees in full bloom. Pro tip: Wear comfy shoes — there's plenty of ground to cover!

5. Garden of Five Senses

This one's not just a park; it's an experience. Designed to engage all your senses, this 20-acre space is filled with sculptures, fountains, and a stunning variety of flowers. Spring is when it's at its best, with pathways covered in colourful blossoms and the air filled with floral scents. It's also home to some great cafes and restaurants, so you can end your nature walk with a good meal. Pro tip: Visit around sunset for the best views and fewer crowds.

Central Park. Photo: iStock

6. Central Park

Right in the middle of the bustling Connaught Place, Central Park is a pocket of calm in an otherwise chaotic part of town. During spring, the gardens come alive with flowers, and the open-air amphitheatre often hosts live performances. It's a great place to take a break if you're out shopping or exploring the city centre. Pro tip: It's best visited in the early evening when the city lights start twinkling.